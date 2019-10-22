Hoping to avenge their sectional final loss from a year ago, the Waverly Lady Tigers returned to Gallia Academy Saturday afternoon for another chance.
For the second straight year, the Lady Blue Angels won the battle 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-14) to advance to the Division II district tournament, while ending Waverly's season.
The Lady Tigers put up a valiant effort against the 16th-ranked Gallia Academy, but they came up short. Waverly ends the season with an overall record of 20-4.
In the first set, Waverly fell behind during a serving run from Gallia's Abby Hammons, prompting a timeout when the score reached 9-5. WHS freshman Kelli Stewart followed with a short serving run to give her team a brief 10-9 advantage. Then Gallia took the ball back and moved ahead on the serve of Alex Barnes, 13-10. Hailie Silcott had a short serving run that brought Waverly back to even, 16-16. But Gallia moved ahead again. Waverly took another timeout trailing 23-18. But the Lady Tigers could only win one more point, ending at 25-19.
In the second set, the Lady Tigers couldn't put together any long runs. The closest they could come was tying the set at 9-9. Gallia build up to a 17-12 lead, prompting Waverly to take a timeout. But the Lady Blue Angels continued to push, as Barnes served up six more points to take a 23-12 lead. The two teams traded points before Gallia finished the 25-15 win.
The two teams continued trading points to start the third set, but Waverly couldn't put any serving runs together. Gallia produced four runs in that set, using a four-point run from Peri Martin to finish the 25-16 win to close out the match.
Statistically for Waverly, senior Hailie Silcott handed out 17 assists, while adding 1 kill, 7 digs and 2 aces. Senior Mattie Elliott had 1 kill and 2 blocks.
Junior Carli Knight led the team with 7 kills and 17 digs. Kelli Stewart added 6 kills, 1 block and 2 aces. Sarah Thompson provided 4 kills and a block. Annie Silcott added 1 kill, 1 block and 4 digs. Libero Avery Davis had four digs.
Waverly will lose three seniors to graduation, including Hailie Silcott, Mattie Elliott and Audrey Barnett. The Lady Tigers finished Southern Ohio Conference Division II play in a tie for second with South Webster at 13-3 behind champion Wheelersburg (16-0).
