The Waverly Tigers were triumphant on the gridiron at Unioto Friday night, wearing down the hosting Shermans to leave Ross County with a 47-10 win.

The Tigers improve to 3-0 overall and will head to back to Ross County next week to tangle with Chillicothe.

The complete story will be available online at newswatchman.com/sports and in the Wednesday, Sept. 8 print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.

