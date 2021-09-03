The Waverly Tigers were triumphant on the gridiron at Unioto Friday night, wearing down the hosting Shermans to leave Ross County with a 47-10 win.
The Tigers improve to 3-0 overall and will head to back to Ross County next week to tangle with Chillicothe.
The complete story will be available online at newswatchman.com/sports and in the Wednesday, Sept. 8 print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
