Scioto Valley Conference All-League Football Team 2022-2023

All-League: Zane Trace senior and Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace senior and Offensive back of the Year Daniel Barnhart, Zane Trace junior Carter Langley, Zane Trace senior Lane Stewart, Zane Trace senior Hayden Brannigan, Zane Trace junior Spencer Brower, Unioto senior Maddox Fox, Unioto senior and Defensive Back of the Year Matt Griffin, Unioto junior Newton Hoops, Unioto senior Nathan Morrison, Unioto senior and Punter of the Year Andrew Griffin, Unioto junior and Kicker of the Year River Pettigrew, Piketon junior Gabe Lamerson, Piketon senior Alex Jenkins, Piketon junior Zane Brownfield, Paint Valley senior and Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year Roman Wisecup, Paint Valley sophomore Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley senior Cavan Cooper, Paint Valley junior and Special Teams Player of the Year Dom Chambers, Huntington senior and Defensive Lineman of the Year Dalton Black, Huntington senior Quinton Puckett, Adena senior Caleb Osborne, Adena sophomore Nathan Dreitzler, Westfall junior Bryce Wickline, Southeastern senior R.J. Cartwright.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments