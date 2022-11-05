Scioto Valley Conference All-League Football Team 2022-2023
All-League: Zane Trace senior and Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace senior and Offensive back of the Year Daniel Barnhart, Zane Trace junior Carter Langley, Zane Trace senior Lane Stewart, Zane Trace senior Hayden Brannigan, Zane Trace junior Spencer Brower, Unioto senior Maddox Fox, Unioto senior and Defensive Back of the Year Matt Griffin, Unioto junior Newton Hoops, Unioto senior Nathan Morrison, Unioto senior and Punter of the Year Andrew Griffin, Unioto junior and Kicker of the Year River Pettigrew, Piketon junior Gabe Lamerson, Piketon senior Alex Jenkins, Piketon junior Zane Brownfield, Paint Valley senior and Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year Roman Wisecup, Paint Valley sophomore Braylon Robertson, Paint Valley senior Cavan Cooper, Paint Valley junior and Special Teams Player of the Year Dom Chambers, Huntington senior and Defensive Lineman of the Year Dalton Black, Huntington senior Quinton Puckett, Adena senior Caleb Osborne, Adena sophomore Nathan Dreitzler, Westfall junior Bryce Wickline, Southeastern senior R.J. Cartwright.
Honorable Mention: Adena’s Mason Dyer, David Magill, Randy Daniels, and Joe Putnam; Huntington’s Ryan Marion, Ashton Lindman, DJ Crocker, and Braylon Leach; Paint Valley’s Carson Free, Peyton Bell, Camdan Cooper, and Colton Yoakum; Piketon’s Caleb Osborne, Dawson Montgomery, Tre Jenkins and Levi Stanley; Southeastern’s Trusten McWhorter, Joey Pfeifer, Landon Ramey and Ryan Peters; Unioto’s Cody Tuttle, Isaiah Cunningham, Nolan Fox and Casey Dray; Westfall’s Casey Cline, AJ Shoults, Hunter Probasco and Jaden Towler; Zane Trace’s Drew Lane, Aidyn Myers, Michael Barrett and Blake Phillips.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.