INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The University of Rio Grande women's track and field team recorded two Top 10 performances at Saturday's Indy Greyhound Invitational hosted by the University of Indianapolis at the Athletic and Recreation Center.
Freshman Kaila Barr (Waverly, OH) took fifth place in the weight throw with a toss covering 15.43m, while sophomore Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH) tied for ninth in the shot put with a heave of 11.35m.
The RedStorm return to action on Friday at the River States Conference Championships hosted by Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio.
