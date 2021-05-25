Piketon met the Eastern Brown Warriors in a much anticipated district semifinal baseball matchup Monday night. The Redstreaks grabbed the early momentum taking a 2-0 lead, but a home run to lead off the third inning for the Warriors gave Eastern Brown the momentum, as the Redstreaks fell 6-2.
“We jumped on them early. It was unfortunate we didn’t get more than two in that first inning, but we just kind of lost some momentum,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. “We had a few missed opportunities: a couple base running lapses, a couple fielding lapses, and plays that should’ve been made in tournament baseball. One thing leads to another, and Eastern took the momentum, and never let go of it.”
Tra Swayne and Chase Carson singled back-to-back with an out in the top of the first inning. After they both stole a base to get into scoring position, Roger Woodruff doubled to left center field, and Swayne and Carson scored to give Piketon an early 2-0 lead. The Warriors singled with two outs in the bottom half, but Jerrod Tackett struck out the next batter for the third out.
Jake Thornsberry singled and stole second to lead off the second inning. Johnny Burton then walked with an out, and Swayne singled to load the bases. However, Eastern turned a double play to end the inning. After back-to-back singles, the Warriors scored on a fielder’s choice to cut the Piketon lead 2-1. A two-out walk then scored a run, as Eastern forced a 2-2 tie. A fly out ended the inning as the score would be tied 2-2 after two innings.
Roger Woodruff doubled to lead off the top of the third, but a fielder’s choice and double play ended the inning. Eastern took a 3-2 lead with a lead off home run in the bottom half. Tackett would strike a pair to end the inning.
Brody Fuller reached base on a Warrior error, and Jake Thornsberry reached on a fielder’s choice to start the fourth. Thornsberry would then reach third after a pair of wild pitches but was left stranded. Eastern scored on a base hit in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. They would then take a 6-2 lead after a single plated two more Warriors runs.
“We hit the ball hard, but a lot (of balls) at them. They hit balls that weren’t at us, and one thing led to another,” said Teeters.
Tra Swayne doubled in the fifth inning, but that was all for the Redstreaks. Relief pitcher Malik Diack sat the Warriors down in order in the bottom half. Logan Maynard and Brody Fuller singled back-to-back to start the top half of the sixth inning. Piketon then loaded the bases after Johnny Burton walked, but couldn’t push a run across. Eastern singled in the bottom half but that would be all.
Piketon battled and fought in the seventh, as Easton Lansing reached on an error but the rally fell short as the Redstreaks fell 6-2 to the Warriors.
Tra Swayne led Piketon at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, a stolen base and scored a run. Roger Woodruff was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Logan Maynard was 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Chase Carson was 1-for-4 with a single, a stolen base and run scored. Brody Fuller was 1-3 with a single and Jake Thornsberry was 1-3 with a single and stolen base. Johnny Burton walked twice and Easton Lansing reached on 2 errors.
Jerrod Tackett picked up five strikeouts in 3-1/3 innings, while Malik Diack picked up a strikeout in 2-2/3 innings.
Piketon will say goodbye to seniors Logan Maynard, Easton Lansing, Jake Thornsberry, Brody Fuller, Chris Chandler, Chance Skaggs, Jerrod Tackett, Tyler Detty, and Jonathan Carpenter who have set the foundation of the program for years to come.
“You can’t ask for more than what they’ve given to the program,” said Teeters. “They’re the reason why we’re at where we’re at right now. Nobody expected us to be in this position, let alone win a sectional title, and go on the run we’ve been on. They are continuing to raise the bar for the Piketon baseball program.”
Piketon will now look towards next season and to build off the momentum, as they look to get back to the district tournament as they return Johnny Burton, Tra Swayne, Roger Woodruff, Carter Williams, Malik Diack and Camren Loar.
