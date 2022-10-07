Prior to Thursday evening’s Scioto Valley Conference volleyball matchup against the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks honored their five seniors Jazzlyn Lamerson, Addie Johnson, Camryn Campbell, Kennedy Jenkins, and Ashlyn Elliott. The Lady Redstreaks battled the Lady Pioneers tough for three sets but fell short 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-23).
“We came out really hot. They (Zane Trace) are the number two team in the league, and I think we played very well against them. We didn't give up and fought till the end,” said Redstreak coach Lori Russell. “It’s kind of bittersweet knowing it’s our seniors' last game probably on this court, and I think they played with a lot of heart and gave it all they had. So I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
After being tied at 1, 2, 3 in the opening set, Piketon took a two-point advantage going up 6-4. Zane Trace then tied the set at 6-6 before going on a 7-1 run to take a 13-7 lead. The Pioneers then took their largest lead of the set 23-14. After a kill by Jazzlyn Lamerson, Piketon mounted a comeback as they went on a 5-0 surge cutting the lead to 23-19 and forcing Zane Trace to call a timeout. Zane Trace scored the next two points taking the opening set 25-19.
The second set began with ties at 2, 3, and 5. Zane Trace went up 11-6 before Piketon used a 3-0 burst to cut the lead to 11-9. The Pioneers then used a 9-2 burst to push the lead to 20-11. The Redstreaks scored four of the next six points to get within 22-15. Zane Trace would take a 2-0 match lead as they would win the second set 25-15.
Piketon jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the third set. The set would then have a tie at 4-4. Zane Trace would then take an 11-6 lead before Piketon trimmed the lead to 11-9. The Pioneers took their largest lead of the set 18-12. Behind kills from Lamerson and Kennedy Jenkins, Piketon went on a 5-2 run and cut the lead to 22-17. The Pioneers then went up 24-18. However the Redstreaks mounted another comeback as they used a 5-0 burst to cut the lead to 24-23 after a kill by Lamerson. The Redstreaks' comeback attempt would come up just short as Zane Trace took the set 25-23 and the match.
“First time we played them it was three sets and we probably got beat by ten to fifteen points each set and you didn’t see that happen tonight so we definitely made some improvements throughout the season,” said Russell.
Leading the Redstreaks was Lamerson who had 17 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks and an ace. Kennedy Jenkins finished with 10 kills, 9 digs and 4 blocks. Ashlyn Elliott had 12 digs and an ace. Addie Johnson finished with 8 digs while Camryn Campbell finished with 3. Olivia Farmer and Laney Brown each had a pair of kills.
The Lady Redstreaks will find out their tournament seed on Sunday afternoon for the OHSAA tournament and round out the regular season with three road games next week as they travel to Portsmouth West on Monday, Unioto on Tuesday and Huntington on Thursday.
“I think it gives us a lot of practice and experience to play harder in the tournament,” mentioned Russell about playing a tough SVC schedule.
“Ending with some tough teams like Zane Trace, Huntington and Unioto, it’s not a bad thing going into tournaments it gets you prepared for some good playing.”
