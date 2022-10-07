Prior to Thursday evening’s Scioto Valley Conference volleyball matchup against the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks honored their five seniors Jazzlyn Lamerson, Addie Johnson, Camryn Campbell, Kennedy Jenkins, and Ashlyn Elliott. The Lady Redstreaks battled the Lady Pioneers tough for three sets but fell short 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-23).

“We came out really hot. They (Zane Trace) are the number two team in the league, and I think we played very well against them. We didn't give up and fought till the end,” said Redstreak coach Lori Russell. “It’s kind of bittersweet knowing it’s our seniors' last game probably on this court, and I think they played with a lot of heart and gave it all they had. So I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

