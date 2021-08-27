Volleyball action began this past week for Waverly, Western and Eastern.
WESTERN & EASTERN
Western and Eastern began with a competitive Saturday afternoon game on the West side of the county where the Eagles won 3-2 (25-16, 13-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-8).
Statistics for Western posted to MaxPreps showed that Western senior Sakayla Beckett led her team at the net with 13 kills and 2 blocks. Kenzi Ferneau added 8 kills, followed by Taylor Grooms (7), Emma Durham (4), Chloe Beekman (2), Alyssa Marhoover (2), and Katelynn Penwell (1). Grooms, Dunham, Beekman and Marhoover each had one block as well.
Taylor Grooms and Kerrigan Marhoover both provided 10 assists, while Emma Durham had 5, Alyssa Marhoover (4), Beckett (2) and Ferneau (2).
Ferneau provided a team high 22 digs, followed by Kerrigan Marhoover (11), Abbi Grooms (10), Taylor Grooms (7), Penwell (7), Durham (6), Beekman (3), Megan Whitley (2), and Alyssa Marhoover (2).
Abbi Grooms was the leading server for the Lady Indians, going 25-for-25 with 6 aces. Emma Durham was 19-for-19 with a pair of aces. Kerrigan Marhoover was 16-for-16, while Fernau was 12-for-12.
On Tuesday evening, Western traveled to Huntington, dropping the match 0-3 to the Lady Huntsmen (10-25, 11-25, 8-25).
For Western, Sakayla Beckett led on the net with 5 kills and 1 block, while Alyssa Marhoover had the other block to go along with one kill. Kenzi Ferneau added 3 kills, while Chloe Beekman had one.
Ferneau led the team in digs with 9, followed by Abbi Grooms (8), Taylor Grooms (5), and Alyssa Marhoover (3). Finley May, Emma Durham and Kerrigan Marhoover each had 2, while Maddie Clay, Katelynn Penwell, and Megan Whitley each provided 1.
Taylor Grooms provided 5 assists, while Alyssa Marhoover, Ferneau and Abbi Grooms had 1 apiece.
The Lady Indians (0-2) will play Southeastern Ross on Saturday morning for their second straight contest with a team from the Scioto Valley Conference, as part of a tri-match that will also include Washington Court House.
Western will begin Southern Ohio Conference Division I action Tuesday evening in a home clash with Symmes Valley.
Eastern continued play at home on Monday, opening at home with an 0-3 loss to the visiting Jackson Ironladies (22-25, 18-25, 28-30) in a very close match.
Then the Lady Eagles traveled to Northwest Tuesday evening to start Southern Ohio Conference Division II action, suffering an 0-3 loss to the hosting Lady Mohawks (18-25, 8-25, 16-25).
Eastern will head to Oak Hill Monday to continue SOC II competition.
WAVERLY
Waverly started the season with a 3-1 road win (25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18) at Miami Trace on Monday evening.
On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers began Southern Ohio Conference Division II play Tuesday at home, dropping the contest 0-3 to the visiting South Webster Lady Jeeps (17-25, 8-25, 12-25). See the accompanying story by Baden Fuller for more details and statistics.
Waverly continued SOC II play Thursday evening, falling 2-3 in a highly competitive matchup at Northwest (14-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 11-15).
The schedule ahead doesn't get any easier as the Lady Tigers will entertain the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates at home Monday evening.
