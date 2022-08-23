Portsmouth Raceway Park logo

At Portsmouth Raceway Park (PRP) Saturday, the Southern Ohio Shrine Club presented the Ohio Thunder Racesaver 305 Winged Sprint Cars. Also on the card were Late Models, Modifieds, and Sport Mods.

It was GE Aviation Peebles Test Operation Plant Employee Night Saturday at PRP. Picking up feature wins were Brandon Fouts in the Late Models, Jeremy Rayburn in the Modifieds, Austin Powell in the 305 Sprints, and Derek Richmond in the Sport Mods.

