At Portsmouth Raceway Park (PRP) Saturday, the Southern Ohio Shrine Club presented the Ohio Thunder Racesaver 305 Winged Sprint Cars. Also on the card were Late Models, Modifieds, and Sport Mods.
It was GE Aviation Peebles Test Operation Plant Employee Night Saturday at PRP. Picking up feature wins were Brandon Fouts in the Late Models, Jeremy Rayburn in the Modifieds, Austin Powell in the 305 Sprints, and Derek Richmond in the Sport Mods.
Fouts continued his dominant stretch in the Giovanni's Pizza Late Models presented by Impact Race Gear. In PRP's last race, the Boone Coleman Memorial "Gator 50" on July 30, Fouts led every single circuit of that 50-lap feature. The Kite, Kentucky driver would again lead every lap Saturday in both his 8-lap heat and the 25-lap A-Main.
The win gave Fouts his second victory of the season and made him the first Late Model racer to record multiple wins this year. He also maintained his points lead, as he now has a 15-point advantage over Wheelersburg's Rod Conley.
Conley was good Saturday. He placed second giving him his sixth top-5 finish of the year. Rod's brother RJ finished third. Nick Bocook, Kevin Wagner, Josh Bocook, Mike Hildebrand, Kirk Phillips, Charlie Jude, and Audie Swartz rounded out the top 10. Fouts and Rod Conley were Saturday's heat-race winners. Fouts was the fast qualifier with a time of 14.975.
Lucasville's Jeremy Rayburn continued to enjoy success in the Local Happenings App Modifieds. He led every lap en route to his fourth win of the season. Rayburn also added to his points lead, and now has a 20-point advantage over Anthony Slusher.
Pedro's Brian Skaggs was a big mover in the Modified A-Main. The defending PRP Track Champion started 10th and climbed his way up to second. Jason Montgomery placed third. Anthony Slusher was fourth, and Adam Colley completed the top 5. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Holcomb, Tony DeHart, Logan Burke, Miles Cook Jr, and Doug Adkins.
The heat-race winners were Cole Cooper and Rayburn. Cooper also set fast time in the Dynamic Shock Service Modified Time Trials.
The Ohio Thunder Racesaver 305 Winged Sprint Car A-Main was dominated by 19-year-old Austin Powell from Wilmington. He led every lap and did a nice job maneuvering his way through lapped traffic. Alfred Galedrige Jr was the runner-up. Jacob Stickle placed third. Justin Clark finished fourth, and Bryce Norris crossed the line in fifth. The remainder of the top 10 consisted of Chris Miller, Roman Gephart, Chase Baker, Caleb Erwin, and Ashley Tackett. Powell, Clark, and Miller were Saturday's 305 Winged Sprint Car Heat Race winners. Miller set quick time with a lap clocked at 14.815.
Derek Richmond nabbed the checkers in the Express Oil & Tire Engineers Sport Mod A-Main. He passed Stevie D. Thornsberry on Lap 3 and never looked back. The win was Richmond's third of the season. Rounding out the top 10 were Reed Bishop, Miles Cook Jr, Joe McClain, Branden Colley, Cody Gifford, Jeromy Brady, James Cox, Kasey Black, and Kyle Call. Thornsberry and Cook picked up heat-race wins.
Portsmouth Raceway Park will be back in business Saturday, Aug. 27. Dean Knittel & Sons Auto Repair will present the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association 410 Winged Sprint Cars, plus Lemley Motorsports will present the Mod Squad Spectacular paying Modifieds $3,000 to win. The Mod Squad had been scheduled for August 6th but got rained out. Also on the card this Saturday will be the O'Reilly Auto Parts Limited Lates and Sport Mods. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately 7:30.
Late Models - 12 Entries
A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:11:58.567
1. 81-Brandon Fouts[1]; 2. 71R-Rod Conley[2]; 3. 71C-RJ Conley[5]; 4. 1B-Nick Bocook[6]; 5. 33-Kevin Wagner[7]; 6. B1-Josh Bocook[4]; 7. 39-Mike Hildebrand[12]; 8. 555-Kirk Phillips[11]; 9. CJ1-Charlie Jude[10]; 10. 7-Audie Swartz[9]; 11. C7-Kenny Christy[3]; 12. 24S-Chuck Simons[8]
Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:59.577
1. 81-Brandon Fouts[1]; 2. C7-Kenny Christy[3]; 3. 71C-RJ Conley[2]; 4. 33-Kevin Wagner[4]; 5. 7-Audie Swartz[5]; 6. 555-Kirk Phillips[6]
Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:47.086
1. 71R-Rod Conley[1]; 2. B1-Josh Bocook[3]; 3. 1B-Nick Bocook[4]; 4. 24S-Chuck Simons[5]; 5. CJ1-Charlie Jude[6]; 6. 39-Mike Hildebrand[2]
Qualifying 1 | 00:02:00.925
1. 81-Brandon Fouts, 00:14.975[2]; 2. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:15.022[12]; 3. 71C-RJ Conley, 00:15.075[6]; 4. 39-Mike Hildebrand, 00:15.076[8]; 5. C7-Kenny Christy, 00:15.163[10]; 6. B1-Josh Bocook, 00:15.418[11]; 7. 33-Kevin Wagner, 00:15.499[7]; 8. 1B-Nick Bocook, 00:15.525[1]; 9. 7-Audie Swartz, 00:15.757[4]; 10. 24S-Chuck Simons, 00:15.953[3]; 11. 555-Kirk Phillips, 00:16.651[5]; 12. CJ1-Charlie Jude, 00:16.651[9]
Modifieds - 16 Entries
A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:08:55.186
1. 11-Jeremy Rayburn[2]; 2. 20S-Brian Skaggs[10]; 3. 21X-Jason Montgomery[4]; 4. 2-Anthony Slusher[3]; 5. 13-Adam Colley[8]; 6. 23H-Matt Holcomb[7]; 7. 35-Tony DeHart[11]; 8. Z28-Logan Burke[6]; 9. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[13]; 10. 7-Doug Adkins[12]; 11. 34M-Brandon Medinger[15]; 12. 51-Cole Cooper[1]; 13. 1W-Brian Wilburn[9]; 14. (DNS) 9R-JP Roberts; 15. (DNS) 244-Brandon Smith; 16. (DNS) 26-Joseph Husband
Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:06:17.476
1. 51-Cole Cooper[1]; 2. 2-Anthony Slusher[7]; 3. 9R-JP Roberts[5]; 4. 23H-Matt Holcomb[6]; 5. 1W-Brian Wilburn[3]; 6. 35-Tony DeHart[8]; 7. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[2]; 8. 34M-Brandon Medinger[4]
Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:58.254
1. 11-Jeremy Rayburn[1]; 2. 21X-Jason Montgomery[3]; 3. Z28-Logan Burke[4]; 4. 13-Adam Colley[2]; 5. 20S-Brian Skaggs[8]; 6. 7-Doug Adkins[5]; 7. 244-Brandon Smith[7]; 8. 26-Joseph Husband[6]
Qualifying 1 | 00:01:26.793
1. 51-Cole Cooper[15]; 2. 11-Jeremy Rayburn[6]; 3. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[1]; 4. 13-Adam Colley[5]; 5. 1W-Brian Wilburn[4]; 6. 21X-Jason Montgomery[8]; 7. 34M-Brandon Medinger[2]; 8. Z28-Logan Burke[16]; 9. 9R-JP Roberts[12]; 10. 7-Doug Adkins[11]; 11. 23H-Matt Holcomb[3]; 12. 26-Joseph Husband[7]; 13. 2-Anthony Slusher[14]; 14. 244-Brandon Smith[10]; 15. 35-Tony DeHart[9]; 16. 20S-Brian Skaggs[13]
Sport Mods - 17 Entries
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:21:51.520
1. 34-Derek Richmond[4]; 2. RC10-Reed Bishop[5]; 3. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[2]; 4. 14-Joe McClain[3]; 5. 11B-Branden Colley[6]; 6. 88M-Cody Gifford[8]; 7. B9-Jeromy Brady[10]; 8. 4J-James Cox[9]; 9. 55-Kasey Black[12]; 10. 11C-Kyle Call[14]; 11. 10C-Jimmy Corley[11]; 12. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry[1]; 13. 13-Luke Jordan[7]; 14. 11-Jason Thayer[15]; 15. 21K-James Dickess[13]; 16. (DNS) 23-Danny Aldridge; 17. (DNS) 19-Andrew Bender
Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:02:29.107
1. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry[3]; 2. 14-Joe McClain[4]; 3. RC10-Reed Bishop[8]; 4. 13-Luke Jordan[9]; 5. 4J-James Cox[2]; 6. 10C-Jimmy Corley[6]; 7. 21K-James Dickess[7]; 8. (DNS) 23-Danny Aldridge; 9. (DNS) 19-Andrew Bender
Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:07:36.750
1. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[1]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond[3]; 3. 11B-Branden Colley[4]; 4. 88M-Cody Gifford[7]; 5. B9-Jeromy Brady[8]; 6. 55-Kasey Black[5]; 7. 11C-Kyle Call[6]; 8. 11-Jason Thayer[2]
305 Sprints - 17 Entries
A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:13:11.340
1. 17P-Austin Powell[2]; 2. 19-Alfred Galedrige Jr[4]; 3. 14S-Jacob Stickle[1]; 4. 78-Justin Clark[3]; 5. 37-Bryce Norris[9]; 6. 79-Chris Miller[5]; 7. 21G-Roman Gephart[7]; 8. 51-Chase Baker[8]; 9. 16E-Caleb Erwin[12]; 10. A79-Ashley Tackett[10]; 11. 25-Wyatt Justice[16]; 12. 11J-James Moore[11]; 13. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[13]; 14. 44-Jason Young[15]; 15. 21J-Jason Montgomery[17]; 16. 5-John Starr[6]; 17. 12-Tadd Clary[14]
Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:18.306
1. 79-Chris Miller[1]; 2. 5-John Starr[2]; 3. 21G-Roman Gephart[4]; 4. A79-Ashley Tackett[3]; 5. 44-Jason Young[6]; 6. 12-Tadd Clary[5]
Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:23.178
1. 78-Justin Clark[1]; 2. 14S-Jacob Stickle[3]; 3. 51-Chase Baker[2]; 4. 11J-James Moore[4]; 5. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[5]; 6. 21J-Jason Montgomery[6]
Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:01.512
1. 17P-Austin Powell[1]; 2. 19-Alfred Galedrige Jr[2]; 3. 37-Bryce Norris[3]; 4. 16E-Caleb Erwin[4]; 5. 25-Wyatt Justice[5]
Qualifying 1 | 00:00:56.000
1. 79-Chris Miller, 00:14.815[5]; 2. 78-Justin Clark, 00:14.819[14]; 3. 17P-Austin Powell, 00:14.980[13]; 4. 5-John Starr, 00:15.125[6]; 5. 51-Chase Baker, 00:15.243[15]; 6. 19-Alfred Galedrige Jr, 00:15.350[10]; 7. A79-Ashley Tackett, 00:15.364[1]; 8. 14S-Jacob Stickle, 00:15.367[7]; 9. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:15.382; 10. 25-Wyatt Justice, 00:15.459[2]; 11. 21G-Roman Gephart, 00:15.569[3]; 12. 11J-James Moore, 00:15.574[4]; 13. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 00:15.631[12]; 14. 12-Tadd Clary, 00:16.455[9]; 15. 44-Jason Young, 00:16.507[16]; 16. 21J-Jason Montgomery, 00:16.905[11]; 17. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[8]
