Taking on the top league team on the road, the Waverly Lady Tigers suffered a 68-30 loss at Wheelersburg Thursday evening.
According to Jacob Smith of the Portsmouth Daily Times, Wheelersburg has now won 41 straight Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball games.
Wheelersburg claimed a double-digit lead early, going up 21-7 after the opening quarter. At halftime, the Lady Pirates led 37-17. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 51-27.
For Waverly statistically in the 68-30 loss, Sarah Thompson finished with six points, five rebounds and two blocked shots. Kelli Stewart added six points, four rebounds and two steals. Delaney Tackett had five points, two assists, one rebound. Michaela Rhoads provided three points, two steals and one assist. Ava Little had three points, one assist, and one steal. Paige Carter generated three points, five rebounds and three steals. Carli Knight had two points, four steals and two assists. Olivia Cooper provided two points. Morgan Crabtree added two rebounds and one assist.
For Wheelersburg, Kaylee Darnell led with 17 points, Madison Whittaker added 16 points, and Alaina Keeney had 14 points.
With the loss, the Lady Tigers moved to 13-4 overall and 8-4 in the SOC II. They will travel to McClain Saturday before returning home to face Northwest Monday.
Wav. HS — 7 10 10 3 — 30
Whe. HS — 21 16 14 17 — 68
WAVERLY (30) — Kelli Stewart 2 0 2-2 6, Carli Knight 1 0 0-0 2, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Michaela Rhoads 1 0 1-4 3, Ava Little 0 1 0-0 3, Delaney Tackett 1 1 0-0 5, Olivia Cooper 1 0 0-1 2, Sarah Thompson 3 0 0-0 6, Paige Carter 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 10 2 4-9 30.
WHEELERSBURG (68) — Ellie Kallner 0 2 2-2 8, Madison Whittaker 2 4 0-0 16, Lauren Jolly 0 0 0-0 0, Kiera Kennard 1 0 0-0 2, Jocelyn Tilley 0 0 0-0 0, Alaina Keeney 5 0 1-1 11, Kaylee Darnell 6 1 2-2 17, Lyndsay Heimbach 2 0 0-0 4, MaKenna Walker 0 1 1-2 4, Lexie Rucker 2 0 2-2 6, TOTALS 18 8 8-9 68.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.