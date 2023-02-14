Playing in front of a packed gymnasium, the Eastern Eagles survived a varsity basketball thriller Friday night and saw one of their own players achieve a milestone.

Four-year varsity starter Neil Leist needed just six points to reach 1,000. He hit the needed shot: a jumper over the outstretched arms of Northwest junior Connor Lintz with 25.8 seconds left in the second quarter. That made the score 19-17 in favor of the Mohawks, which was where it stood at halftime. The Eagles went on to claim a 48-47 victory over the visiting Mohawks. Eastern junior TJ Richards had the final defensive play of the game, swatting the ball away on what could have been a game-winner at the buzzer for the Mohawks.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments