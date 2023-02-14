Playing in front of a packed gymnasium, the Eastern Eagles survived a varsity basketball thriller Friday night and saw one of their own players achieve a milestone.
Four-year varsity starter Neil Leist needed just six points to reach 1,000. He hit the needed shot: a jumper over the outstretched arms of Northwest junior Connor Lintz with 25.8 seconds left in the second quarter. That made the score 19-17 in favor of the Mohawks, which was where it stood at halftime. The Eagles went on to claim a 48-47 victory over the visiting Mohawks. Eastern junior TJ Richards had the final defensive play of the game, swatting the ball away on what could have been a game-winner at the buzzer for the Mohawks.
“It was so much chess. There was a lot of chess going on. It was fun. I like those kinds of games,” Eastern coach Ethan Leist said after the game. “Northwest is known as a very good defensive, physical team. They are probably the best defensive team in our conference. We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we normally do at home. It wasn’t because of us. It is because they guarded us really well.”
Between the junior varsity and varsity games, Hannah Bevins was crowned the 2023 Eastern Basketball Homecoming Queen. It was also Alumni Band night.
Coming into Friday night’s game against Northwest, Neil Leist had been on a scoring tear. He produced 28 points versus Waverly on Jan. 31, added 16 at Minford on Feb. 3, and then went off for 32 against South Webster on Feb. 7. The result was having a Northwest defender face-guarding him throughout Friday’s game, which made it difficult to get to the milestone.
The defensive battle between the teams began immediately and when Tucker Leist hit Eastern’s first three of the game. That gave the Eagles a brief lead and made the score 3-2 at the 4:26 mark of the opening quarter. Northwest’s Jay Jenkins had his team’s second basket. Then Eastern moved ahead with back-to-back buckets from Brewer Tomlison and Neil Leist. The Mohawks closed the quarter on a 6-2 run to go up 10-9.
Northwest opened the scoring in the second quarter. After several empty possessions by both teams, Neil Leist scored again, pulling himself within two points of the milestone while moving the Eagles within one, 12-11. It took almost the rest of the quarter to get there. The Mohawks followed that with a 7-2 burst and extended their lead to 19-13.
Eastern junior Teagan Werner came into the game and provided a defensive lift, making off with two steals and providing an assist to Tucker Leist. Werner continued to cause chaos defensively, saved two balls going out of bounds, and grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds.
“Teagan (Werner) has been a spark for us. He plays harder than any kid I’ve ever seen,” Coach Leist said. “In the last three games, he has been tremendous for us. It doesn’t have anything to do with the scoring category. His energy is unbelievable, and we need somebody like that. He is the perfect person to do that for us, so we are very proud of him.”
Then Neil Leist reached the 1,000-point milestone by elevating and scoring over Connor Lintz with 25.8 seconds on the clock. The game was stopped briefly and Leist was congratulated by teammates before taking the ball to his parents in the stands.
Neither team scored again, leaving the score at 19-17 in favor of the Mohawks. Eastern’s Jace White did launch the ball from beyond half court that swished through the net at the buzzer. But it did not count, as officials deemed it was too late.
The Eagles continued to chase the Mohawks when the third quarter began. They were behind until back-to-back trifectas from Tucker Leist put Eastern in front, 25-24. On the next possession, White connected on a pair of free throws to give the Eagles the three-point advantage. They stayed in front the rest of the quarter, moving the score to 33-31.
White opened the scoring in the final period with another triple to start an 8-2 run. Next, the Leist brothers both scored with Neil having a field goal and Tucker connecting on another three to put the Eagles up 41-33. The cushion of points was needed, as the Mohawks began their final run. Northwest whittled Eastern’s lead down to four points, 45-41, with 1:47 left in regulation and then got within two at 47-45 with 1:01 remaining.
With 32.4 seconds left, Northwest’s Connor Lintz hit the second of two free throw attempts to get his team within one, 47-46. The Mohawks had to foul, putting White on the line where he also hit the second of two attempts, 48-46, with 20.3 seconds left. Another foul was called against the Eagles with 5.4 seconds left. Jenkins went to the line for the Mohawks and hit his first freebie. The second bounced off, but the Mohawks got the rebound and tried to get off the game-winning shot. However, Richards was there for the Eagles to block it, and time expired with Eastern winning 48-47.
“We figured this was going to be one of those grind-it-out, physical-games. We wanted to see if we could win a game like that, because the games that we’ve won have been games we’ve got out and ran and made into a track meet. We will do pretty well with that,” Coach Leist said.
“I’ve been wanting to see all year if we can win a grind-it-out game in the 40s when you’ve got to play defense and rebound, you’ve got to take care of the ball, run through your offense, and be patient. Did we do it perfectly? No, but that’s how we won the game. So I’m excited because in the tournament there are grind-it-out, low-scoring games, as you know. To see that we’re capable of winning a game like that is very encouraging for me.”
For the Eagles, Tucker Leist led the charge with 17 points, followed by White with 14, Tomlison with nine and Neil Leist with eight. The bulk of Northwest’s points came from Lintz and Jenkins, who finished with 27 and 13 respectively.
Neil Leist described the moment of reaching 1,000 career points as crazy.
When asked if he was feeling all the pressure on the court, Leist replied that he was, knowing that he was only six points away. Having a defender constantly in his face made it even more challenging.
“Yeah, he was physical with me, but at the beginning, I was forcing shots a little bit, and I knew that. Coach (Ethan Leist) was just telling me to calm down a bit, that it was gonna come to me,” Leist said. “I knew I was only six points away and was going to get it tonight, so I just let the game come to me.”
With the milestone, Neil Leist becomes the 14th male Eagle to join the school’s 1,000 club and the third member with the last name of Leist. His father, Neil Leist, scored 1,247 points from 1978-81, while his cousin and current head coach Ethan Leist scored 1,385 from 2014-17.
“In my family, growing up, I’ve always had a basketball in my hands from kindergarten all the way up. It is amazing to be up there on the 1,000 point club with my dad,” Neil Leist said.
“I never really thought much about it until the last few games of the season when I heard I was 90-some points away, and I was like, ‘Oh that’s something I might want to go after, so I went and got it.’ It was great to win this game, but I’m looking forward to the tournament and making a run.”
Coach Leist had praise for his cousin Neil as well since they both are a part of the same 1,000 point club.
“It means a lot to me because I’ve been watching Neil since he was really young and he’s had quite a journey. I’m his third coach, and when I came in, I knew he was gonna be a big part of what we do. I made sure to talk to him when I first got the job and helped him realize that I was going to do everything I can to help develop him to where his final season is a great one. He’s been huge for us all year,” Coach Leist said.
“There’s a couple things in his game that we felt he needed to improve on. We really got to work on this early, and he’s come such a long way. He’s been very coachable with a great attitude and great personality. I just saw him grow so much this year and he deserves that accomplishment. He’s as humble as can be, and I’m just really proud of him. It’s really gratifying as a coach to see when your players reach that milestone and be able to enjoy it, especially when he is such a big team player.”
Eastern has another senior on the roster, KJ Reinsmith, who does not get to log many minutes, but is always there smiling and cheering for his teammates. Coach Leist has praise for him as well.
“KJ Reinsmith is our biggest motivator on our team. Everyone looks up to him and respects him. He started for us against South Webster on senior night and played great,” Leist said. “This year, he just had the misfortune of playing behind (center) Brewer Tomlison, who has had a great freshman year. KJ has had a great attitude about it, and he is just as important as anyone else on our team.”
With the victory, the Eagles improved to 11-11 overall and 6-10 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
“People may not realize how significant that is for our program. We may have more wins than the last three years combined. To be able to finish with that kind of record in this league, I said, ‘Nobody expected you to be able to do that,’ and so we are very proud of them,” Coach Leist said. “We feel like this is the group that’s going to turn the tide. Hopefully next year we can build on it but now we just get excited and start preparing for the tournament. We feel like we have as good of a shot as anybody is making a pretty good run.”
In the Division IV tournament draw, the Eastern Eagles were seeded seventh and will get to play at home for the opportunity to win the sectional title, squaring off with the 10th-seeded Trimble Tomcats on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the district semifinal round on Monday, Feb. 27 at Athens High School for a 6:15 p.m. contest.
BOX SCORE:
Varsity Boys Basketball
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
Northwest 47 @ Eastern 48
NHS — 10 9 12 16 — 47
EHS — 9 8 16 15 — 48
NORTHWEST (47) — Connor Lintz 10 1 4-5 27, Caleb Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Jay Jenkins 5 0 3-4 13, Tanner Bolin 3 0 0-1 6, Kory Butler 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Wolfenbarker 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Baer 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 18 1 8-12 47.
EASTERN (48) — Tucker Leist 1 4 3-4 17, Teagan Werner 0 0 0-2 0, TJ Richards 0 0 0-0 0, Jace White 3 1 5-8 14, Aiden Werner 0 0 0-0 0, Neil Leist 4 0 0-0 8, Dylan Morton 0 0 0-0 0, Brewer Tomlison 4 0 1-3 9, TOTALS 12 5 9-17 48.
