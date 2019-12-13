For the second time in the past week, the Piketon Redstreaks came out on the wrong side of an overtime battle.
The Redstreaks were pitted against the Gallia Academy Blue Devils at Shawnee State University Wednesday evening as a part of the Buckeye Elite National Showcase. Ultimately, Gallia Academy’s Reece Thomas hit a three-pointer with two seconds left in the overtime session to win the game 54-53. Piketon drops to 2-3 overall with the loss.
The Redstreaks took the lead in the opening quarter, pushing up to a 17-11 advantage. Tyree Harris and Kydan Potts provided six points each for the Redstreaks, while Tra Swayne added three and Levi Gullion contributed a bucket.
Piketon maintained a lead in the second quarter with Chris Chandler scoring eight of 10 points. Gullion had the other two with a bucket. At the break, Piketon was ahead 27-20.
The Blue Devils came out of the locker room and outscored the Redstreaks 19-10 in the third quarter. Chandler provided four points for the Streaks, while Potts and Swayne added three each. The two teams were tied at 37-37.
It was tight the rest of the way. They tied again at the end of regulation, 49-49. Once again, Chandler led the scoring charge for Piketon, having nine of his team’s 12 points. Harris connected on a three-pointer for the only other basket.
In the overtime session, the Redstreaks went 4-of-9 from the line, but held a 53-51 advantage until Thomas hit the game-winning triple with two seconds to go, making it 54-53.
For Piketon, Chandler led all scorers with 23 points. Potts and Harris followed with nine points each. Gallia Academy was led by Logan Blouie with 16 points and Thomas with 11 points.
The Redstreaks traveled to Westfall Friday night. They will be home with Unioto on Saturday evening.
PHS - 17 10 10 12 4 - 53
GAHS - 11 9 17 12 5 - 54
PIKETON (53) — Levi Gullion 2 0 1-2 5, Brody Fuller 0 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 2 1 2-2 9, Chris Chandler 6 2 6-9 23, Braiden Dunham 0 0 0-0 0, Tra Swayne 2 0 3-6 7, Tyree Harris 0 3 0-0 9, TOTALS 12 6 12-19 53.
GALLIA ACADEMY (54) — Cooper Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Colton Caldwell 1 3 0-0 11, Logan Blouie 5 1 3-4 16, Ben Cox 4 0 0-1 8, Isaac Clary 3 0 0-0 6, Justin Wilcoxen 1 1 0-0 5, Damon Creameans 3 0 2-2 8, TOTALS 17 5 5-7 54.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.