With the score tied and Piketon knocking on the door with 10 minutes to play in the Tuesday night's girls soccer game, a late game goal by Piketon’s Elizabeth Claytor gave the Redstreaks the lead, resulting in their first win of the season.
By a score of 3-2, Piketon edged the Portsmouth West Senators. Piketon got things started less than 12 minutes into the game, when Aliah Crace scored off an assist by Elizabeth Claytor to give Piketon a 1-0 lead. With 24:25 left in the first half, freshman Olivia MacCrae gave the Redstreaks a 2-0 edge. The Senators got on the board to cut the Redstreak lead in half when they scored on a free kick with 11:46 till the break. The Redstreaks and Senators would go scoreless the rest of the half as the Streaks took the 2-1 lead to the intermission.
Portsmouth West struck first in the second half when they scored with 34:59 to play to tie the game at 2-2. Controlling possession and flirting with a goal the last 20 minutes of the half, that’s when Claytor came up big. With 10:10 left in the game, Claytor found the back of the net giving Piketon the 3-2 lead and the win.
“We started off 2-0, which is good. We felt good that we got our first goals of the season out of the way. With my young players, we had Aliah Crace score that first goal off an assist by first-year player Elizabeth Claytor. Then we had freshman Olivia MacCrae score a goal, but then they came back and tied it," said Redstreak head coach Jared Williams.
"The one thing I want to take away from tonight's game is even though we had adversity and even though they came back and tied it, the group never quit; they rallied around each other, and together they got this victory.”
Coming into the game, both Portsmouth West and Piketon were searching for their first win of the season as physical play was the main theme throughout the game.
"I did not expect the game to be that physical, but we have some girls that don't back down from a challenge," said Williams. "It’s a good program over there; we have a lot of respect for Portsmouth West. Their coach is a great guy, but both teams were winless coming into this game and both teams wanted it. Sometimes you get into a match where both teams want it, and it gets physical, and that is what happened tonight."
Olivia MacCrae, Aliah Crace and Elizabeth Claytor each scored a goal for the Redstreaks. Claytor also picked up an assist and Natalie Cooper had four saves. The Redstreaks will look to keep the momentum going when they travel to Westfall on Wednesday.
“I think this is a stepping stone in the right direction any time you get a victory. No matter how you get it, it's moving you in the right direction. We were 0-3 coming into this game. Now we're 1-3," said Williams after Tuesday night's win. "Tomorrow morning (Wednesday) we'll have an announcement at school of a positive victory, and you can just do nothing but build on that."
