SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (June 22, 2020) - After a delayed start due to concerns for COVID-19, the National Walleye Tour Presented by Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's releases the updated schedule for the 2020 season. Before each regular-season event and the championship, the NWT will detail new protective procedures beforehand to help protect anglers and tournament personnel.
The NWT will open on Green Bay at Oconto, Wisconsin, July 23-24, before moving on to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, on August 13-14. The NWT will head to Garrison, North Dakota, to wrap up the regular season on September 10-11. The championship is set for October 14-16 on Lake Erie at Huron, Ohio.
Registration for the regular-season events opens June 22. Anglers who are participating in any of the numerous contingency prize programs are encouraged to submit all pertinent information at registration to remain eligible for any potential bonus money.
As always, all NWT events will deliver over 100 percent payback. A fully rigged Ranger 1880, plus cash, is guaranteed for first place at each event - a minimum total value of $61,000. First-place also offers potential boat and motor upgrades. Anglers that fish all three regular-season events, in addition to the top points leaders, will qualify for the three-day, entry-fee championship.
The National Walleye Tour includes unmatched television and media coverage, allowing a national audience to watch the action unfold from each event throughout the season. Airing on multiple national and regional networks, the NWT will be seen on the Pursuit Channel, CBS Sports Network, NBC SportsNet Chicago, Wild TV Canada, and the World Fishing Network. Additionally, NWT has a large digital presence where episodes can be seen 24x7 on Outdoor Action TV, Pursuit UP, Fishing TV, and others; plus all weigh-ins are streamed live on Outdoor Action TV, our website, and social media.
National Walleye Tour events are made possible through the sponsorship and continued support of these well-respected brands: Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Ranger Boats, Mercury, Lucas Oil, AFTCO, Triton Boats, Power-Pole, Berkley, Abu Garcia, Sunline, Valley Fashions, T-H Marine, Atlas, G-Juice, Powertex Group.
For more details, anglers are encouraged to call 612-424-0708 or check out the website at www.nationalwalleyetour.com. From here, site visitors can learn more about the NWT, view the TV schedule and learn more about what's in store for 2020 season.
2020 NWT scheduled events:
July 23-24 - Oconto, Wis.
Aug. 13-14 - Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
Sept. 10-11 - Garrison, N.D.
Championship
Oct. 14-16 - Huron, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.