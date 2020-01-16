Falling behind in the opening quarter of Thursday's basketball game at Clay, the Western Lady Indians couldn't ever catch up, dropping the contest by a score of 57-37.
Western was able to produce a high of 13 points in the opening quarter. But the Lady Panthers also scored their high, using six three-pointers to help open a 22-13 advantage. Alicia Francis had Western's only triple during that stretch. Brooklyn Tackett and Jordyn Rittenhouse scored four points each, while Kenzi Ferneau added a bucket.
The Lady Indians cut into Clay's lead by outscoring the Lady Panthers 11-8 in the second quarter. Rittenhouse led the charge with six points, followed by Tackett and Ferneau with one basket each and Chloe Beekman with a free throw. At the break, the Lady Panthers led 30-24.
Offensively, the third quarter wasn't kind to the Lady Indians. Tackett had the only basket of the eight-minute stretch, while the Lady Panthers put up 17 points to move the lead up to 47-26.
In the final quarter, Rittenhouse produced five more points for Western, Ferneau added four points, and Sakayla Beckett broke into the scoring column with a bucket. Western outscored Clay 11-10 in the final frame.
In the 57-37 loss, Rittenhouse led Western with 15 points, followed by Ferneau and Tackett with eight points each. Clay was led by Shaley Munion with 20 points, followed by MeKenzie Loper with 19 points.
Western (2-16 overall, 2-9 Southern Ohio Conference Division I) will play at Peebles on Wednesday before facing off with Green at home on Thursday.
