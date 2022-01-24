Two more wins were the order of the weekend for the Piketon Redstreaks as they took down Southeastern and Adena.
The Redstreaks took on Southeastern at home on Friday evening, Jan. 21, taking a 51-40 triumph. Then on Saturday, Jan. 22, they traveled to Frankfort and stormed past Adena 44-18.
Friday’s contest against Southeastern was close throughout the first half before the Redstreaks eventually pulled away in the second half.
Southeastern claimed an early 10-7 lead after the opening quarter. For Piketon, senior Kydan Potts produced five of those points, while senior Levi Gullion added another bucket.
Different Streaks scored in the second quarter, as they started to hit from long range with Brady Coreno, Tra Swayne and Owen Armstrong all connecting on triples. Swayne and Brent McGuire each had a basket as well. Piketon had outscored Southeastern 13-8 in that quarter, moving ahead 20-18 at the break.
Coming out of the break, the Redstreaks continued to hit from beyond the arc. Swayne connected on two more trifectas. Gullion and McGuire both hit one as well. Gullion also had two buckets, leading the Streaks with seven points for the quarter. Going into the final frame, Piketon was up 36-29.
Swayne continued to lead the charge in the fourth quarter, producing eight of Piketon’s 15 points. Potts, McGuire and Gullion scored as well, helping the Redstreaks to complete the 51-40 win.
For PHS, Swayne finished his night with 19 points, followed by Gullion with 11 and Potts with 8. For the Panthers, Ethan Carroll led the way with 14 points, followed by Connor Smith with 10 and Luke Corcoran with seven.
Traveling to Adena on Saturday night, Piketon sophomore Brent McGuire got his team off to a hot start by scoring 11 of the first 15 points for the Redstreaks in the opening quarter. The Warriors put up their best fight during that stretch and countered with 10.
The second quarter was a battle of defenses as Piketon generated just four points with Levi Gullion having the only field goal, while McGuire and Swayne each hit a free throw. Adena’s Bryson Smith had his team’s only bucket, connecting on a three-pointer. At the half, the Redstreaks led 19-13.
Coming out of the break, the Redstreaks spread the wealth between six different players, who combined to outscore the Warriors 16-2. Kydan Potts and McGuire each had four points to lead the charge. With the margin extended to 20 points, the Redstreaks led 35-15 at the end of the third quarter.
Gullion and McGuire combined to score nine points in the final quarter, while the Warriors added three, resulting in a win for Piketon of 44-18.
McGuire led the scoring attack for Piketon with 18 points, followed by Gullion with 11 points and Armstrong and Swayne with five points each.
Those two victories saw Piketon improve to 9-7 overall and 7-3 in Scioto Valley Conference play. Piketon remains tied in the SVC standings with Unioto behind Zane Trace and Paint Valley — both having two losses at the top of the standings.
The Redstreaks could potentially shake up the standings this weekend in two key matchups. Piketon will take on Zane Trace at home on Friday before heading to Paint Valley Saturday.
BOX SCORES:
Jan. 21, 2022
Piketon 51 vs. Southeastern 40
SHS — 10 8 11 11 — 40
PHS — 7 13 16 15 — 51
SOUTHEASTERN (40) — Aaron Evans 0 0 0-0 0, Connor Smith 0 3 1-2 10, Luke Corcoran 3 0 1-2 7, Ethan Carroll 3 1 5-6 14, Travis Chenault 1 0 2-4 4, R.J. Cartwright 2 0 1-2 5, TOTALS 9 4 10-16 40.
PIKETON (51) — Levi Gullion 4 1 0-1 11, Owen Armstrong 0 1 0-0 3, Brent McGuire 2 1 0-0 7, Tra Swayne 2 4 3-5 19, Brady Coreno 0 1 0-0 3, Kydan Potts 3 0 2-4 8, Garrett Legg 0 0 0-0 0, Declan Davis 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 6 5-10 52.
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
Piketon 44 @ Adena 18
PHS — 15 4 16 9 — 44
AHS — 10 3 2 3 — 18
PIKETON (44) — Levi Gullion 5 0 1-2 11, Owen Armstrong 1 1 0-0 5, Brent McGuire 7 1 1-4 18, Tra Swayne 1 0 3-5 5, Brady Coreno 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 1 0 2-4 4, Garrett Legg 0 0 0-0 0, Declan Davis 0 0 1-2 1, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Weston Bloss 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 2 8-17 44.
ADENA (18) — Branham Cheesebrew 0 0 0-0 0, Davis Kerns 0 1 0-0 3, Jody Ater 0 0 0-0 0, Bryson Smith 1 2 0-1 8, Andrew Vickers 3 0 0-0 6, Cody Rawlings 0 0 0-0 0, Clay Wilt 0 0 0-0 0, Garrett Britton 0 0 1-2 1, Hudson Matthews 0 0 0-0 0, Blane Bowdle 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Ryan Richendollar 0 0 0-0 0, Caleb Osborne 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 4 3 1-3 18.
