A road trip to Peebles Tuesday night resulted in a 69-42 loss for the Piketon Redstreaks.

Peebles got off to a fast start, scoring 23 points in the opening quarter. Piketon tried to keep pace. Weston Bloss, Brent McGuire and Declan Davis all connected on a three-pointer in the opening frame, while Gabe Lamerson had a pair of buckets inside. The Streaks trailed 23-13 going to the second quarter.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments