A road trip to Peebles Tuesday night resulted in a 69-42 loss for the Piketon Redstreaks.
Peebles got off to a fast start, scoring 23 points in the opening quarter. Piketon tried to keep pace. Weston Bloss, Brent McGuire and Declan Davis all connected on a three-pointer in the opening frame, while Gabe Lamerson had a pair of buckets inside. The Streaks trailed 23-13 going to the second quarter.
The hosting Indians continued to score, producing 18 points in the second quarter. For Piketon, Bloss had the only field goal, hitting from beyond the arc. Lamerson and Garrett Legg added free throws. Piketon trailed 41-19.
Piketon produced its game high of 15 points in the third quarter, but Peebles extended its lead by producing 22 points to increase the lead to 63-34. For the Streaks, reshman Bo Henry and Lamerson each added four points, Cohner Daniels connected on a triple, and McGuire and Legg had a bucket each.
In the final eight minutes, Zach Hannah and Jayden Thacker both broke into the scoring column with a trifecta.
Piketon was led by Lamerson with 12 points, followed by Weston Bloss with six points.
Peebles was led by Mason Sims, who had 26 points, followed by Corey Reed with 14 points.
Piketon was set to jump back into Scioto Valley Conference play and host Huntington Friday night. The Streaks will square off with Westfall at home Tuesday evening.
