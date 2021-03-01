In post-season basketball play, there are always a few teams who deliver an “upset” victory to a higher-seeded squad.
On Saturday evening, the 12th-seeded Western Indians had the opportunity to play spoiler and deliver the upset, traveling to Whiteoak and knocking the fifth-seeded Wildcats out of the post-season discussion by sealing a 46-40 Division IV sectional final win on the foul line.
“It feels good,” said Western coach Doug Williams. “We came into this game saying, ‘We have to shoot well. We ended up shooting better toward the end of the game. We weren’t doing that when they (Whiteoak) went on the run. We had to know where their shooters were. We lost them a couple of times.
“We switched to the 1-3-1 and it changed the angle of the shots and the shots that Whiteoak was getting. For the rest of the game, it threw off their shooters. Even at the end, they took a couple of open shots. They just didn’t go in.”
Tenacious and relentless, the Indians relied on their defense to keep themselves in the game from beginning to end. Points were at a premium for both squads, although the Wildcats nearly pulled away twice.
Western struck first in the game when Kolten Miller hit the initial three-pointer. Western’s next possession saw Reed Brewster try a three that rimmed off, but Noah Whitt was able to get the ball and score, creating a 5-0 edge. Whiteoak matched that effort, as leading scorers Landon Barnett and Brad Ashbaugh countered to knot it at 5.
The Indians pushed ahead by battling to score five more points in the next three minutes. First, Colton Montgomery went to the foul line, hitting on his second attempt. After trading possessions multiple times with the Wildcats, Miller scored again. More than a minute ticked off the clock before Whitt could score again, making the lead 10-5. The final two minutes of the quarter saw Whiteoak add a basket, cutting Western’s lead to 10-7.
Behind Ashbaugh’s shooting, the Wildcats followed with their strongest quarter, threatening to take control as the two teams headed toward the break. Ashbaugh scored to start the frame, and then scored again from three-point range after a Western turnover, giving the Wildcats their first lead 12-10. The Indians burned a timeout at that point to talk strategy, but it didn’t slow down Whiteoak.
After Riley Beekman’s three-point attempt bounced off, Montgomery was able to get the ball and score, tying the game at 12-12. The Wildcats took off again, using back-to-back triples from Ashbaugh and Landon Barnett to start an 11-2 run. Miller hit to pull the Indians back within four briefly. Then Carson Emery had the next three-pointer, before Ashbaugh had another basket to finish the run and create a nine-point advantage, 23-14.
Once again, the Indians clamped down and didn’t allow a single Whiteoak basket in the final three minutes. The rally started with Western post player Gavin Myers taking advantage of being left open beyond the arc. Myers stepped up to drain the shot.
The Indians limited Whiteoak to one shot on their next two possessions, collecting the defensive rebound each time. Miller scored after the first long range miss from the Wildcats. Then after the next miss, Montgomery was able to draw contact and sink two foul shots, cutting the advantage down to 23-21. Western couldn’t pull closer, but the Indians only allowed two final shot attempts during that stretch. The Wildcats had connected on 4-of-9 three-pointers during that eight minute span, but Western had weathered the storm.
There was another storm to weather as the third quarter began. Ashbaugh hit on his fourth three-pointer of the game, starting a 6-0 run that pushed the lead to 29-21. Miller broke the drought for the Indians near the five-minute mark, hitting a three-pointer of his own. Then Ashbaugh responded with his fifth trifecta of the night, 32-24. A timeout and a defensive switch by the Indians changed the flow of the game, going to a 1-3-1 zone. Western was able to rally back within one, using a 7-0 run with a pair of baskets from Whitt and a triple from Miller, 32-31. Barnett broke through for the final basket of the quarter, keeping Whiteoak in front by three, 34-31.
Battling to start the fourth quarter, Miller was able to cut the lead to one again, connecting on two free throws after Barnett was 0-for-2 on the other end. Whiteoak’s next foul shot opportunity resulted in an additional point, making the lead 35-33. Then Montgomery drove inside between defenders, missing on his first try after drawing contact. But he got the rebound and the foul, sinking both of his shots to tie the game at 35 with 5:46 left. It took more than a minute for Miller to add the go-ahead bucket. Whiteoak tied it a final time at 37-37. Then the Indians began the push for victory.
Whitt was fouled after getting inside, adding two more free throws to give the Indians the lead for good, 39-37. A Whiteoak miss was secured by Miller on a defensive rebound and he went all the way to the other end to score, 41-37. The Indians secured another defensive rebound on Whiteoak’s next try, leading to a free throw opportunity for Miller, who hit one but missed the second. However, it gave the Indians a five-point cushion, 42-37, with less than a minute to go. Miller was perfect on his next opportunity at the line, sinking both shots. Whiteoak had managed to add a free throw and another bucket, leaving Western in front, 44-40. Beekman had the final free throw shooting opportunities for Western, hitting to make it 45-40 and 46-40. With Montgomery defending on Whiteoak’s final long range three-point attempt, Western’s bench emptied in celebration of the 46-40 victory.
“We have a gritty bunch of kids. We’ve tried to pride ourselves on that grit this year,” said Williams, speaking of his Indians coming from behind multiple times. “I was really proud. That’s where we want this program to be moving forward. We are a small school. Everybody in Pike County knows where Latham is. No matter what the level of talent we have from year to year, we want people to know that we will give them a fight.”
Expanding on his second season as the head coach of the Indians, Williams continued, “Last year was year one. I was proud of the way the kids fought for me as a new coach. I was really banking on having that first offseason. We couldn’t continue our culture (because of COVID). For these kids to be doing this without a whole lot of offseason or practice time says a lot about them.”
For the game, Western connected on 10-of-21 shots (47.6 percent) from two-point range and 4-of-17 from three-point land (23.5 percent). The largest difference was the foul line, where Western hit 14-of-19 (73.6 percent). Whiteoak was 8-of-27 from two-point range (29.2 percent), 7-of-21 from beyond the arc (33 percent), and 3-of-10 from the charity stripe (30 percent). The Indians suffered 15 turnovers, while Whiteoak had just eight. Western also won the rebounding battle, securing 25 to Whiteoak’s 16.
Ashbaugh finished with 19 points to lead Whiteoak, followed by Barnett with nine.
Leading the scoring charge for the Indians was Kolten Miller, who scored 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Noah Whitt added 10 points and also blocked a shot. Colton Montgomery scored seven and was the team’s leading rebounder with 11. Montgomery and Riley Beekman are the team’s senior players. The other senior, Chayton Hughes, has been sidelined all year with a knee injury.
“Colton Montgomery is the best undersized player we have. He is probably the toughest guy we have,” said Williams. “Riley has been one of the guys who has been most affected by quarantines all season, and he had a car accident, too. He is just now getting his feet under him.”
Now Western will have a much shorter road trip for the district semifinal, as the Indians will head to Lucasville Valley Wednesday evening. The fourth-seeded Valley Indians won their sectional final 62-40 over Waterford.
“Valley is a lot like us,” said Williams. “They will put five guards on the floor, they are going to play hard, rely on turnovers and not turn it over themselves, and shoot the ball well. The game will be a lot like tonight.”
WHS — 10 11 10 15 — 46
WOHS — 7 16 11 6 — 40
WESTERN (46) — Reed Brewster 0 0 0-0 0, Kolten Miller 5 4 5-7 24, Colton Montgomery 1 0 5-6 7, Noah Whitt 4 0 2-2 10, Riley Beekman 0 0 2-4 2, Gavin Myers 0 1 0-0 3, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 4 14-19 46.
WHITEOAK (40) — Brad Ashbaugh 2 5 0-0 19, Carson Emery 1 1 0-2 5, Landon Barnett 2 1 2-6 9, Brylie Bailey 1 0 1-2 3, Luken Rhoads 2 0 0-0 4, Hagen Walker 0 0 0-0 0, Conner Butler 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hughes 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Bieler 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 7 3-10 40.
