After winning their final three matches to conclude the regular portion of the 2021 varsity boys soccer season, the Waverly Tigers were unable to continue the trend in postseason play.
Waverly had the task of playing a tough Unioto team in a Division II sectional final matchup on Oct. 20, suffering a 6-0 defeat. Unioto continued its tournament run by winning 1-0 over Albany Alexander in the district semifinal round, and then claimed the district title by defeating Marietta 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 28. The Shermans will play in the regional semifinal round on Nov. 3 against an opponent to be determined.
The Tigers end the year at 5-10-2 overall. Waverly will lose a large group of 12 to graduation, including Caleb Boyer, Keagan Smith, Waylon Lamerson, Parker Riggs, Britton Kritzwiser, Joey Brownfield, Caleb Medukas, Caleb Adkins, Adam Pyzik, Aaron Haynes, Elijah McCain, and Drake Teeters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.