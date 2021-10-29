Elijah McCain leap kick

Waverly senior Elijah McCain goes to the air in an attempt to score on a cross from a teammate during the first half of the 9-0 win versus Portsmouth West on Oct. 14. McCain is one of a large class of seniors.

 By Julie Billings/News Watchman

After winning their final three matches to conclude the regular portion of the 2021 varsity boys soccer season, the Waverly Tigers were unable to continue the trend in postseason play.

Waverly had the task of playing a tough Unioto team in a Division II sectional final matchup on Oct. 20, suffering a 6-0 defeat. Unioto continued its tournament run by winning 1-0 over Albany Alexander in the district semifinal round, and then claimed the district title by defeating Marietta 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 28. The Shermans will play in the regional semifinal round on Nov. 3 against an opponent to be determined.

The Tigers end the year at 5-10-2 overall. Waverly will lose a large group of 12 to graduation, including Caleb Boyer, Keagan Smith, Waylon Lamerson, Parker Riggs, Britton Kritzwiser, Joey Brownfield, Caleb Medukas, Caleb Adkins, Adam Pyzik, Aaron Haynes, Elijah McCain, and Drake Teeters.

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

