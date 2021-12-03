In the fourth and final game of this year’s Tip-Off Classic, the hosting Western Indians turned another strong start into a double-digit victory, notching a 63-41 conquest over the Huntington Huntsmen.
Playing the Tip-Off Classic gave the Indians two more wins in a 3-0 start. In their first game against Southeastern on Saturday night, Western struggled to score. That struggle disappeared during the Tip-Off Classic, as the Indians spread the wealth. In all, 10 different players made it into the scoring column against Huntington.
“Bigger than the two wins, I was really happy that we played hard for two nights,” said Western coach Doug Williams.
“When the Piketon game was over (the previous night), I wasn’t totally happy with how many minutes we played our starters. I wondered how up-to-it we would be tonight. I thought we came out and played really hard.”
One area Williams wants his team to improve is at the foul line, as they connected on 9-of-21.
In contrast, Indians shot roughly 50 percent from the field, going 16-of-31 from two-point range and 7-of-14 from long distance. They also forced twice as many turnovers, having just seven to Huntington’s 14.
The Huntsmen, who had shot better from three-point land in the previous night’s game against Eastern, didn’t fare as well against Western, going 2-10.
It was another fast start that pushed Western into a quick 6-0 lead en route to a 25-13 lead by the end of the opening quarter. Reed Brewster, Chase Carter, Noah Whitt and Kolten Miller all connected on one three-pointer each during the run. Brewster also converted a three-point play at the end of the frame. Freshmen Kameron Janes and Drew Haggy jumped into the scoring column, as did senior Sean Kerns.
Western started the second quarter on a 7-0 run to increase the lead to 30-13. By the mid-point, the Indians had pushed the lead to 20, 35-15. Huntington’s Luke Lewis connected on his team’s first three, breaking into the scoring column. By the break, Western was up 38-20.
Western continued to push early in the third quarter with Whitt and Miller combining to score the first seven. Seth McCloskey had Huntington’s only made field goal, hitting an early three. He and teammate Wes Brown each added a point from the line later in the quarter. For Western, Carter, Haggy and Janes each scored to close it out with a 52-25 lead.
In the final frame, Western’s Gavin Myers, Nic Lightle and Dylon Shelpman all got into the scoring action for the Indians, as Western finished the 63-41 win.
Scoring-wise for Western, Carter led the balanced attack with 14 points, followed by Miller with 12 and Whitt with 10. For Huntington, Noah Potter and Seth McCloskey each had nine points. Caleb Smith, who had hit six three-pointers in the Eastern game the night before, finished with two against the Western defense.
Western coach Doug Williams felt the inaugural Tip-Off Classic was a success.
“It was a good atmosphere,” he said. “I’m glad the fans are back in the gym. I’m happy for our kids who went through an odd season of high school basketball last year. We had a great student section tonight. People are excited.”
Western continued a busy week with a road game at Green on Friday before returning home Saturday to take on Paint Valley on a night set aside to retire the jerseys of standout grads Kaylee Helton and Jeremy McLeod.
Huntington traveled to Wellston Friday evening. The Huntsmen will continue their road swing with a game at Northwest on Saturday evening.
HHS — 13 7 5 16 — 41
WHS — 25 13 14 11 — 63
HUNTINGTON (41) — Noah Potter 4 0 1-1 9, Seth McCloskey 1 2 1-4 9, Wes Brown 0 0 3-4 3, Caleb Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Dalton Black 3 0 0-1 6, Luke Lewis 2 1 0-0 7, Matthew Jordan 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 3 5-10 41.
WESTERN (63) — Reed Brewster 1 1 1-2 6, Drew Haggy 1 1 2-4 7, Kolten Miller 3 1 3-7 12, Noah Whitt 2 2 0-0 10, Chase Carter 4 2 0-0 14, Sean Kerns 0 0 2-2 2, Gavin Myers 1 0 0-2 2, Kameron Janes 3 0 1-5 7, Nic Lightle 1 0 0-0 2, Dylon Shelpman 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 17 7 9-21 63.
