State-wide post-season girls basketball honors were released earlier this week.
Leading the charge locally for Pike County are Eastern sophomore Abby Cochenour and Waverly junior Zoiee Smith, who both found themselves among the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s All-Ohio teams.
The following story includes a section on all four Pike County public school girls varsity basketball teams, their records, highlights and individual accomplishments. Awards come from the leagues, District 14 of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association and the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
EASTERN GIRLS
The Eastern Lady Eagles had a rough welcome to their first year of moving up from the small school portion of the Southern Ohio Conference, going from Division I to Division II. But their growth was unmistakable throughout the season, despite it not showing much in the win-loss column.
Getting closer and closer all season long, the Lady Eagles finally won their first SOC II game on Jan. 23 at Valley by a score of 45-42. That ended up being their only league win, despite having several very close contests, finishing at 1-15 in the SOC II. They ended the year at 7-17 overall, winning their Division IV sectional semifinal matchup over Whiteoak, 55-27, before falling in the sectional final to Beplre, 53-29.
Leading the way for the Pike County girls was 5-foot, 7-inch sophomore guard Abby Cochenour, who averaged 23.4 points per game, despite being double- and triple-teamed in many games. Cochenour was named Special Mention All-Ohio, First Team All-Southeast District and Second Team District 14 in Division IV, and First Team All-Southern Ohio Conference Division II.
The other Lady Eagle honored was 6-0 center Andee Lester, who averaged 10.9 points and 9 rebounds per game this year. Lester was named Honorable Mention District 14 and Special Mention All-Southeast District in Division IV, and Second Team All-SOC II.
Eastern will lose its only senior, Mackenzie Greene, to graduation.
WAVERLY GIRLS
The Waverly Lady Tigers had the best season record-wise of all of the Pike County teams, finishing 12-11 overall and 7-9 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play for sixth place in the final standings.
A season highlight for the Lady Tigers was winning their third straight Pike County Holiday Classic title, defeating Eastern 59-35 in the opening round, before ending with a 57-44 victory over Piketon in the championship game. Waverly’s season came to an end in a Division II sectional final 50-36 loss to Miami Trace.
The junior class led the way for Waverly as the eldest members of the team.
The top individual honoree for the Lady Tigers was Zoiee Smith, a 5-6 junior guard, who averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Smith achieved Honorable Mention All-Ohio, Second Team All-Southeast District and Second Team District 14 in Division II, and First Team All-SOC II.
Carli Knight, a 5-7 guard, finished with 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game. For her play, Knight was named Special Mention All-Southeast District and Honorable Mention District 14 in Division II, and Second Team All-SOC II.
Paige Carter, a 5-8 forward, finished with 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Carter was named Special Mention All-Southeast District and Second Team All-SOC II.
Since there were no seniors on the Waverly roster this past season, everyone will be able to return next year for another season on the hardwood.
PIKETON GIRLS
Despite having a lineup that featured nearly all freshmen, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks grew and improved throughout the year, finishing with an overall record of 8-15 and 4-10 in the Scioto Valley Conference for sixth place.
The freshman class led the way in individual awards. Bailey Vulgamore, a 5-8 guard/forward, finished with 9.2 points and 5 rebounds per game.
According to the website, svcsportszone.com, Vulgamore is tied for 11th in the league in three-point shots made during the season after hitting 23. She was ninth in blocked shots per game at 0.9. Vulgamore was also ninth in free throw percentage at 68.
For Vulgamore’s play, she was named Special Mention All-Southeast District and Honorable Mention District 14 in Division III and Third Team All-SVC.
Hayleigh Risner, a 5-11 forward/center, finished the season averaging 9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Risner was also named Special Mention All-Southeast District in Division III and Honorable Mention All-SVC.
Risner was joined on the Honorable Mention list by classmate Jazz Lamerson, a 5-7 guard/forward.
Piketon loses one senior to graduation, Ally Ritchie, who finished eighth in the SVC in free throw percentage at 70.
WESTERN GIRLS
With a very young team that lost nearly all of its scoring players to graduation, the Western Lady Indians finished the season at 3-19 overall.
Due to Western’s inability to play the final game on their Southern Ohio Conference Division I schedule, the Lady Indians were not eligible for any honors from the league. That resulted in all of their league games being considered non-league for standings purposes.
Kenzi Ferneau, a 5-6 freshman guard, was named Honorable Mention All-Southeast District. Ferneau averaged 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Since there were no seniors on the team, all of the Lady Indians will be eligible to return to the hardwood next year.
