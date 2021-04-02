A warm night and an early season track meet gave three Pike County teams the opportunity to showcase themselves Tuesday night, March 30.
Waverly’s Raidiger Field was the site of the quad, featuring the hosts, along with Piketon, Eastern, and Notre Dame.
On the girls side of the competition, Waverly ran away with the win, finishing with 123 points. Notre Dame was second with 43 points, followed by Piketon with 35 points and Eastern with 12 points.
For the Lady Tigers, it was all about gaining experience for the very young team. In the 100-meter hurdles, Delani Teeters was second (20.31), followed by Abby Junk (third, 22.07) and Emma Davis (fourth, 22.18). Three different runners placed in the 300-meter hurdles. Maddi Adams won the race in 58.65. Hannah Swinning was third (59.81) and Kaitlyn Hignite was fourth (1:02.6).
In sprints, Carli Knight won the 100-meter dash in 13.1 seconds, followed by Morgan Crabtree (second, 13.6) and Adams (fourth, 14.6). Delany Tackett won the 400-meter dash in 1:05.16), followed by Crabtree (second, 1:11.86) and Junk (fifth, 1:17.64). Knight claimed her second sprint victory in the 200-meter race in 27.87, followed once again by Crabtree in second (29.06). Teeters wrapped up the placements in fifth (30.9).
In distance races, Olivia Cisco claimed second in the 1,600-meter run (6:03). Olivia Russell won the 800-meter run in 2:52.9, followed by Olivia Cooper (second, 2:56.4) and Bella Massie (fourth, 3:38.9). Julia Clark won the 3,200-meter run in 14:46.5.
Knight claimed her third individual win of the day in the long jump, leaping 15-5 Once again, Crabtree was right behind her, going 13-3 3/4. In the high jump, Swinning was second at 4-4, followed by Maggi Armstrong in fourth at 4-0.
In throws, Cicily Josey led the way, winning the discus at 98-2 and taking second in the shot put at 29-0. Hannah Matney was close behind her in the discus competition, going 93-6. Katy Helton was fourth in the shot put at 25-9 1/2, while Armstrong took fifth at 24-4.
In relays, Waverly won the 4x400 and the 4x100, while taking second in the 4x200 behind Notre Dame.
For the Lady Redstreaks, Ali Taylor brought home first place in the 100-meter hurdles (20.12 seconds).
Halynn Smith provided placements in three individual events, finishing fourth in the 1,600-meter run (6:47), third in the 800-meter run (3:06), and third in the long jump (11-feet, 5 1/2-inches).
Distance runner Kenzie Mays was second in the 3,200-meter run (15:15.38) and third in the 1,600-meter run (6:45).
Rylee Chandler also claimed third in both throwing events, going 28-feet, 10-inches in the shot put, and 79-feet, 3-inches in the discus.
In relays, the Lady Redstreaks wrapped up third in three of the races — the 4x200, 4x100, and 4x400.
For the Eastern Lady Eagles, junior Abby Cochenour won the 1,600-meter run in 5:35 breaking her own school record by three seconds. Teammate Sofia Salisbury was fifth in 7:59 in the same race. Salisbury was fifth in the 800-meter run in 3:45.35. Kylee Strong provided sprint placements, running for fifth in the 100-meter dash (16.2 seconds) and fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:15.53).
On the boys side of the competition, Waverly won with 107.5 points, followed by Piketon (57.5), Notre Dame (37) and Eastern (20).
See accompanying story for the Waverly boys results.
For the Redstreaks, senior Sawyer Pendleton won the long jump competition, leaping 20-feet, 7 1/2-inches. He also won the 400-meter dash in 54.48 and finished second in the 100-meter dash (12.22) behind teammate D.J. Rapp, who won in 12.11. Alan Austin won the discus competition, going 138-9, followed teammate Dayton Odell at 127-1. Odell also won the shot put competition at 41-9 1/2.
Josh Richmond provided fifth in the 1,600-meter run (5:37.18) and fifth in the 800-meter run (2:32.4), while Brand Thompson was third in the 200-meter dash (24.91) and tied Waverly’s Wyatt Crabtree for fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.26 seconds.
In relays, Piketon won the 4x100-meter race, claimed second in the 4x200-meter relay, and second in the 4x400-meter competition.
For Eastern, freshman Teagan Werner won both the 1,600-meter run (4:57.12) and the 800-meter run (2:13.66).
Logan Salisbury provided sprint placements, going for third in the 100-meter dash (12.23 seconds), fourth in the 400-meter dash (56.53) and fourth in the 200-meter dash (24.95). Malik Harris was fifth in the shot put (35-3), while Tristan Green was fifth in the discus (88-4).
