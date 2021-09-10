After having a two week layoff between games, the Eastern Eagles hoped to place themselves in the win column with a home game versus the Valley Indians.
But Valley showed the ability to score on the ground, through the air and on defense en route to a 42-7 win.
Valley scored 35 unanswered points to start the game, capitalizing on winning the turnover battle.
Eastern’s lone touchdown drive came with time winding down in the opening half. The Indians were up 35-0 at that point when the Eagles strung several positive plays together. Freshman running back Brady Moore had a pair of carries for positive yardage. A penalty gave the Eagles a first down before Ean Perkins took a direct snap 14 yards. Dylan Morton then fired a pass over the middle to K.J. Reinsmith for 24 yards. The next pass from Morton went into the arms of Teagan Werner for a 16-yard touchdown strike. Morton’s kick was good, making the lead 35-7.
Valley opened the second half with possession, but Werner, fresh off his touchdown catch, made a leaping interception. Eastern couldn’t turn it into points though, and Valley followed with its final scoring drive of the night, capping the 42-7 win.
“They’re physical, but we should have been in the game, based on what we saw in the game film. Honestly, we really thought it would come to the fourth quarter, and then whoever had the momentum in the fourth quarter would win the game,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison.
“We’re young, and that’s what young teams have to fight through. When a young team gets down, they tend to drop their heads and quit. We have to learn to fight back. Next week we go to Berne Union. We need to figure it out real quick. We have to grow up and mature. We are a better team than what we are showing. The coaches have to coach harder, and players have to give more this week and get it fixed.”
V — 14 21 7 0 — 42
E — 0 7 0 0 — 7
