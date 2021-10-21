There was plenty of excitement for Pike County distance runners in competition at the Southern Ohio Conference cross country meet.
The meet was held Saturday, Oct. 16 at Minford High School where the Eastern Eagles boys cross country wrapped up their second straight SOC Division I title, followed by the Western Indians as the runner-up squad. Eastern sophomore Teagan Werner was SOC I Runner of the Year.
For Waverly, Olivia Cisco wrapped up Southern Ohio Conference Girls Runner of the Year honors for the second straight season by winning the high school girls race. Both the Waverly High School boys and girls teams finished third overall with the boys team having multiple All-SOC honorees.
The following sections include results for each school.
EASTERN
Eastern's teams claimed multiple titles in the SOC meet with individual wins and the high school boys team championship.
Eastern’s junior high girls team finished as runner-up, five points behind Waverly. Eastern was led by Josie Ware, who repeated as the junior high girls champion. Ware won the race with a time of 14 minutes and 31 seconds. Gracie Long and Olivia Logan each claimed top 10 finishes, placing fourth and eighth overall, respectively. Haylie Daniels finished 11th, followed by Abby Dawson, Carlee VanDyke and Emily Dunlap, who finished 19th, 34th and 38th respectively.
Eastern’s junior high boys also finished as runner-up, led by Aiden Werner’s victory. Aiden Werner claimed his second straight SOC title with a winning time of 11:01. Jubal Bevins finished 10th overall with a time of 13:13 seconds. Dawson Cody was Eastern’s next finisher, placing 14th. Evan Hines and Landen Durham rounded out the team, finishing 20th and 24th overall.
In the high school girls race, senior Abby Cochenour finished as the runner-up behind Waverly’s Olivia Cisco. Abby covered the 5K course in a time of 21:42 seconds. Sofia Salisbury and Madi Day were the remaining finishers for Eastern’s high school girls team. Salisbury and Day each placed 38th and 40th respectively.
Eastern’s High School boys claimed the SOC I title for the second straight year, led by sophomore Teagan Werner. Teagan earned SOC I runner of the year honors with his third place overall finish in 17:20. Freshman Garrett Cody placed ninth overall, earning him Second Team All-SOC honors. Neil and Tucker Leist placed 24th and 32nd overall. Sherman Salisbury was the remaining finisher for Eastern, placing 44th overall.
Eastern’s High School team competes in the Division III district championship Saturday at Rio Grande University. The girls race starts at 2 p.m., followed by the boys race at 3 p.m. The junior high teams will travel to Dublin Jerome on Sunday for the middle school state championships.
WAVERLY
For the second straight season, Waverly's Olivia Cisco secured SOC Runner of the Year honors by winning the high school girls race in the league cross country meet.
Cisco ran the 5K course in a time of 19:54 and was the only finisher under the 21-minute mark. Cisco was followed by her freshman sister Hadlee, who was 14th overall in 24:12, securing Second Team All-SOC honors.
Julia Clark was next, finishing 18th in 25:39. She was followed by Olivia Russell (20th, 25:54), Jenna Thompson (32nd, 27:54), Carly Dixon (33th, 27:55), and Bella Massie (48th, 34:15).
Results for the girls high school portion of the meet were not split by division since they didn't have the minimum number of eight teams competing.
As a team, the Lady Tigers placed third overall with 68 points. South Webster took the win with 40 points, followed by runner-up Wheelersburg with 56 points. Behind the top three were Green (fourth, 101), Northwest (fifth, 105) and Symmes Valley (sixth, 143).
In the boys competition, the Tigers finished third overall in the SOC II portion of the split results with 67 points, finishing behind the winning Oak Hill Oaks (49) and runner-up Northwest Mohawks (57). Wheelersburg was fourth with 135 points.
Leading the charge, Waverly junior Mitch Green finished second overall in a time of 17:01 behind race winner Kailan Marshall of Northwest, who won in 16:36 to take the SOC II Runner of the Year plaque.
For the Tigers, Mitch Green and teammate Ty Reisinger, who finished seventh overall in 17:55, landed First Team SOC II honors. Aidan Kelly was next, crossing the line 11th to secure Second Team SOC II recognition.
Completing the results for the Tigers were Maddox Bock (17th, 19:23), Sam Walsh (34th, 20:41), Alex Stoller (35th, 21:03) and Carson Kittaka (39th, 21:21). Senior Jack Monroe was unable to compete due to a leg injury.
Waverly's high school teams will compete in the Division II district races Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. The girls race begins at 4 p.m., followed by the boys race at 5 p.m.
In the junior high girls competition, Waverly took the girls team title with 32 points, edging runner-up Eastern at 37. Third went to Green at 81, followed closely by Wheelersburg (87) and Symmes Valley (88).
Waverly's leading runner was seventh-grader Paisely Turner, who finished the 3K race in 14:38.9. She was followed by four eighth-grade teammates, including Mallory Roberts (fifth, 14:44.7), Quinn Shaffer (sixth, 15:04), Ava Robertson (ninth, 15:21) and Paige O'Bryant (14th, 16:22).
In the junior high boys competition, the Tigers finished third with 86 points, ahead of the winning South Webster Jeeps (20) and the runner-up Eastern Eagles (68). Behind Waverly's third place finish were Wheelersburg (101), Symmes Valley (121), Valley (137), and Northwest (167).
Individually, Max Monroe led the way, finishing ninth in 13:12. He was followed by Jeremiah Miller (13th, 13:45), Slade McGraw (18th, 14:22), Zarian Canter (19th, 14:33) and Hudson Cook (28th, 15:05).
WESTERN
After being one runner short of producing a team score one season ago, the Western Indians brought home second place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I portion of the boys high school cross country race.
Western's team score of 151 saw the Indians end their day as the runner-up squad behind the winning Eastern Eagles.
For the Indians, senior Sean Kerns led the charge by finishing 21st in 19:38. Freshman Kameron Jaynes was next, completing his first race of the season in 20:02. Senior Noah Whitt cross the line 40th (21:33), followed by freshman Tyler Kerns (45th, 22:08), senior Kolten Miller (46th, 22:12) and senior Trey Satterfield (48th, 22:21).
Western also had one runner compete in the high school girls race. Roxanne Milar was 51st overall in 36:23. No junior high runners ran for Western in the meet.
Western's high school runners will compete in Southeast District action at the University of Rio Grande on Saturday, Oct. 23 in the Division III races. Girls begin at 2 p.m., followed by the boys teams at 3 p.m.
