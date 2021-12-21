Continuing their non-league hoops schedule designed as a challenge, the Tigers took the Newark Wildcats to overtime Saturday afternoon, but couldn’t finish the victory, falling 60-55.
The game between the two teams was a part of the Hocking Valley Bank Spartan Classic, which was part of an all-day event, featuring six full games.
The contest between Waverly and Newark was full of runs. In the opening quarter, the Tigers spread the scoring between Hudson Kelly, Trey Robertson, Wade Futhey and Will Futhey, pushing up to a 15-9 advantage. Robertson and Futhey both connected on a three-pointer.
Newark started to heat up from outside in the second quarter, draining five treys in a 19-point effort, while limiting the Tigers to 10 points. That gave the Wildcats a three-point advantage at the break, 28-25.
Coming out of the locker room, Waverly’s defense was up to the task of holding Newark to seven points, while generating 14 to retake the lead, going up 39-35.
In the fourth quarter, Newark was able to produce 16 points. Waverly forced the overtime session by scoring 12, including two crucial three-point shots from Braylon Robertson. The two teams headed into overtime in a 51-51 tie.
Will Futhey was the only Tiger to have some scoring success in the extra session, adding two buckets. The Wildcats took the 60-55 win by scoring nine, connecting on 7-of-9 free throws in the final minutes.
Senior Trey Robertson led the Tigers with 18 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Will Futhey had 15 points, eight rebounds, and one steal. Freshman Braylon Robertson scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds. Hudson Kelly provided six points and three rebounds. Mark Stulley added four points and four assists. Senior Wade Futhey had three points.
Waverly dropped to 3-2 overall with the loss. The Tigers traveled to Eastern Tuesday night to resume Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They will head to Ironton Wednesday night to square off with Hurricane, West Virginia in the Ironton Classic at 8 p.m.
NHS — 9 19 7 16 9 — 60
WHS — 15 10 14 12 4 — 55
NEWARK (60) — Austin Rose 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Stare 1 0 0-0 2, Grant Somers 2 3 1-2 14, Ethan Schell 3 3 2-2 17, Grant Burkholder 2 0 5-6 9, Drew Oberholtzer 2 0 1-2 5, Steele Meister 0 2 7-8 13, TOTALS 10 8 16-20 60.
WAVERLY (55) — Mark Stulley 2 0 0-2 4, Hudson Kelly 2 0 2-2 6, Trey Robertson 5 2 2-2 18, Wade Futhey 0 1 0-0 3, Braylon Robertson 0 3 0-0 9, Penn Morrison 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 7 0 1-4 15, TOTALS 16 6 5-10 55.
