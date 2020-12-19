A young Western Lady Indians basketball squad is already making strides on the court this season.
One year ago, as a team with no seniors and two juniors, the Lady Indians won just three games, all of which came in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. So far in December, they have nearly matched that mark, picking up wins over Clay and Ironton St. Joseph.
“We’re still young. We have one senior, Brooklyn Tackett. We moved her into the post this year, and she’s really done well for us,” said Western coach Mike Jordan. “It has been a progression for Brooklyn. She has really worked hard in the offseason and gotten better every year.”
Juniors returning to the team include Taylor Grooms, Alyssa Marhoover, Sakayla Beckett, and Chloe Beekman. All logged minutes as sophomores.
The current sophomore class includes Kenzi Ferneau, Alicia Francis, and Jordyn Rittenhouse. Sophia Rhoades is the lone freshman on this year’s roster.
“In our first two league games, Jordyn (injured) and Chloe (quarantine) were both out. Chloe has returned, and I will be glad to get Jordyn back (in late December),” said Jordan. “That will give us nine players. We haven’t had one real practice this year, but everyone else is in the same boat.”
Jordan mentioned four players who have progressed significantly since last season.
“Taylor Grooms has really improved. She has worked hard on her shot and is shooting much better. Alyssa Marhoover has gotten much better on the offensive end. She still moves a step too fast,” said Jordan.
“Kenzi Ferneau has done a good job for us on the offensive end. Alicia Francis is the only true point guard we have. She has all of the skills to do it. It is the hardest position to play.
“As a team we’ve gotten better. Our defense is much better. We are still a work in progress.”
Jordan is being assisted by Sonya Rittenhouse and Haley Whitt.
