Just like the first time the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers and Lancaster Post 11 played, the baseball game was a close, low-scoring battle.
But unlike the first time, the game ended with Lancaster winning 3-1 on the Piketon High School baseball field Tuesday evening.
“You’re just not going to win many games with two hits,” said Waverly coach Jonathan Teeters. “Mason (Ratcliff) threw very well, and Jacob (Mathews) was solid
in relief.”
Ratcliff (1-2) suffered the tough luck loss. He threw 5.1 innings, giving up three runs, only one earned, on eight hits. Ratcliff struck out five and walked just one. Mathews finished the final 1.2 innings. He didn’t surrender a hit, while striking out three and walking one.
From the plate for Post 142, Roger Woodruff finished 1-for-2, while Weston Roop was 1-for-3.
Post 11 scored its first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Brody Poston led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Dylan Anthony. Ratcliff was able to get the next two batters on called strikeouts, but Poston scored by taking third on a passed ball and then crossed the plate the same way.
Post 142 knotted the game by responding with its only run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Michael Goodman led off and reached base on an error. Weston Roop provided a sacrifice try, but he also reached base safely on an error. Goodman eventually scored on a wild pitch before the inning ended, making the score 1-1.
Both teams threatened by getting runners to base in the fifth inning, but neither squad could score.
In the top of the sixth, Poston led off again, reaching base on another Waverly error. Anthony followed with a single. Drew Berstler added another hit to send Poston home, putting Lancaster ahead 2-1. Nathan Hoffman had the next single, filling the bases. A walk surrendered to Gavin Rowland pushed Anthony home to make the lead 3-1 and cap the scoring.
With the loss, the Shockers dropped to 8-6. They remained home Thursday and faced Chillicothe Post 757. They will head to Ashland, Kentucky this weekend to play in the Ashland 4th of July Tournament.
