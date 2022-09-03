Waverly played their first home game of the season in front of a packed crowd at Raidiger Field Friday night. It was a much anticipated matchup between the hosting Tigers and the visiting Unioto Sherman Tanks. Both teams combined for 973 total yards and 75 points but the Tigers fell 48-27.

“Kinda one of those things, I don’t know if we ever got into a rhythm like we would’ve liked but they (Unioto) did some really good things. We didn’t come up with some stops when we needed to and made too many mistakes early, and allowed them to capitalize on those and get an early lead,” said Waverly head coach Chris Crabtree.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments