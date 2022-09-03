Waverly played their first home game of the season in front of a packed crowd at Raidiger Field Friday night. It was a much anticipated matchup between the hosting Tigers and the visiting Unioto Sherman Tanks. Both teams combined for 973 total yards and 75 points but the Tigers fell 48-27.
“Kinda one of those things, I don’t know if we ever got into a rhythm like we would’ve liked but they (Unioto) did some really good things. We didn’t come up with some stops when we needed to and made too many mistakes early, and allowed them to capitalize on those and get an early lead,” said Waverly head coach Chris Crabtree.
“We battled back and had things rolling in the third quarter, and we didn’t get the points when we needed to at different times, and didn’t get stops when we needed too at different times. They (Unioto) were able to make some big plays, so give credit to them they had a good game plan.”
The Shermans began the game with the ball, starting their first possession at the 31-yard line. Unioto moved the ball into Tiger territory to the 20 with 9:15 to go in the opening quarter. A few plays later Newton Hoops connected with Maddox Fox for a 27-yard touchdown to give the Shermans a 6-0 lead with 8:53 to go in the first.
Waverly began their opening drive at their own 8-yard line and drove close to Sherman territory, but Unioto came away with the first turnover of the game returning an interception for a touchdown to take a 12-0 lead with 6:45 to go in the first.
Unioto would then recover a squib kick on the ensuing kickoff taking over at the 39. Unioto then capped off an eight-play drive when Hoops connected with Holden Neukirchner on a 16-yard touchdown pass on fourth down, giving Unioto an 18-0 lead with 2:03 left in the first quarter.
Waverly would start at the 38-yard line after the kick. Waverly would move the ball into Unioto territory at the 13-yard line before the opening quarter would come to close. On fourth-and-2, Mason Kelly found Wyatt Crabtree for an 11-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers' first touchdown of the game, cutting the lead to 18-7 with 11:30 to go in the half.
Waverly then forced a three-and-out, and would take over at their own 37-yard line with 10:21 to play in the half. The Tigers would drive to the 23-yard line, but turn the ball over on downs, as the Shermans retook possession with 7:46 left in the second quarter. Waverly then forced a fumble and Caden Arrowood recovered, giving the Tigers the ball back at the Unioto 28-yard line.
Four plays later, Jase Hurd scored from 3 yards out, and Quinton Hurd converted on the two point attempt as the Tigers cut the lead to a possession 18-15 with 3:27 to go in the half.
After taking over deep in Waverly territory after the kickoff, Unioto used a five-play, 88-yard drive to take a 26-15 lead with 1:53 left in the half. With 23 seconds left to play in the half, Jase Hurd scored from 4 yards out on fourth-and-2 to cap off a 75-yard drive and get within 26-21 going into the half.
“Jase (Hurd) has had a phenomenal year to this point. The guys up front have done a great job blocking, and Mason (Kelly) is working and getting better every game. It’s just one of those things -- a little step backwards this week, but we’ll work to improve to get better, and that’s what we plan to do," mentioned Crabtree.
Waverly would start the second half with the ball at the 30-yard line. Mason Kelly then found Hudson Kelly for a 47-yard touchdown strike six plays later, as Waverly took the lead 27-26 after the two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
The Tigers then forced a Shermans' punt on the next drive, but would take over deep in their own territory at the 4-yard line. The Tigers would then move the ball to the Unioto 43-yard line but the drive would stall.
After the punt, Unioto would take over at their own 1-yard line. Unioto began the drive with a long rush taking the ball into Tiger territory at the 17. Unioto would pick up a pair of first downs and move inside the 10, but the Tigers' defense would force a Unioto field goal attempt. Unioto wouldn’t be able to convert on the 33-yard field goal attempt, as it came up short and the Tigers would take over at their own 20 with 28 seconds to play in the third.
The Tigers moved the ball to the 44-yard line before the quarter would come to a close after Kelly connected with Mason Pollard for 24 yards. Waverly would face a fourth down early in the fourth quarter, but would be stopped short as Unioto would take over with 10:35 left in the game at the 47.
The Tigers then forced a three-and-out and took over at their own 29 with 8:48 left in the game. Unioto then forced a quick three-and-out and after a bad snap on the punt would take over at the Tiger 27 with 7:42 left in the game. Matt Griffin scored on an 11-yard touchdown run with 5:03 to go in the game giving the Shermans a 34-27 lead.
Waverly then drove into Unioto territory on their next drive, but Unioto came up with an interception with 4:05 to play. Unioto then scored on a Griffin 65-yard rushing touchdown with 2:42 to play in the game, taking a 41-27 lead. Unioto would score once more with 1:42 to play as the Tigers fell 48-27.
“We had the ball bounce our way a couple times this season. Tonight, we didn’t get some of those breaks and things didn’t bounce our way. We’ll regroup, rally, and work to get better,” Crabtree said.
Statistically, for the Tigers Jase Hurd had 33 carries for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns. Quinton Hurd had 6 carries for 26 yards, and Creed Smith had 29 yards on 4 carries. Peyton Harris finished with 16 rushing yards.
Mason Kelly finished the night going 19-37 for 262 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hudson Kelly had 6 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Crabtree had 4 receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. Mason Pollard had 4 receptions for 36 yards.
Waverly had 470 yards of total offense with 208 on the ground and 262 passing. Unioto finished with 503 total yards. Waverly finished the game with 27 first downs, while Unioto moved the chains 20 times.
Unioto was 2-2 on fourth down conversions, and Waverly was 2-7 on fourth down. Waverly was 1-3 on 2-point conversions and Unioto was 1-2. Waverly was penalized 2 times for 18 yards while the Shermans were penalized 10 times for 98 yards.
Waverly will now look to bounce back next Friday night as they host the Chillicothe Cavaliers.
“It’s nice to be home. It could’ve been a little better opening for us, but(we are) going to be home another week and (have) another tough opponent to prepare for," Crabtree said. "We just have to get back to work, refocus and get things back on track again.”
