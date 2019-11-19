DIVISION I
FIRST TEAM (player, school, grade, position): Tito Garcia, Chillicothe, 12, D; Michael Herligy, Chillicothe, 12, MD; Christian Stewart, Logan, 11, MD
SECOND TEAM (player, school, grade, position): James Smith, Logan, 11, MD; Gavin Swope, Logan, 12, D; Brady Wood, Chillicothe, 10, F.
HONORABLE MENTION (player, school, grade, position): Isaac Crawford, Chillicothe, 10, F; Michael LaPurga, Chillicothe, 10, D; Drake McGee, Logan, 12, D; Bailey Taggart, Logan, 12, MD.
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM (player, school, grade, position): Braden Bergstrom, McClain, 11, CM; Sam Bernard, Fairfield Union, 12, CB; Jude Braun, Logan Elm, 10, MD/D; Ty Broermann, Jackson, 11, GK; Max Brooks, Circleville, 11, GK; Kyler Conn, Miami Trace, 12, F; Jake Craven, Marietta, 12, MD; Keegan Daniels, Gallia Academy, 9, CM; Griffin Foltz, McClain, 12, CB; Sean Fournier, Marietta, 12, MD; Collin Ghearing, Jackson, 11, MD; Danny Goetz, Athens, 12, F; Brock Haines, Hillsboro, 12, CM; Caleb Hazelbaker, Portsmouth West, 11, F; Titus Heiser, Hillsboro, 12, MD; Connor Jones, Circleville, 12, MD; Ethan Kearns, Unioto, 11, MD; Ryan Mannix, Marietta, 12, F; Tyler McClellan, Fairfield Union, 11, GK; Brayden McConnell, Warren, 11, D; Finn Mitchell, Athens, 12, GK; Todd Norris, Alexander, 12, F; Caleb Perry, Miami Trace, 12, CM; Austin Shields, Alexander, 11, CM; Drake Teeters, Waverly, 10, CB; Connor Truax, Alexander, 12, GK; Vijay Wangui, Unioto, 12, MD/F; Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy, 10, F.
SECOND TEAM (player, school, grade, position): Michael Azagra, Miami Trace, 11, CM; Kody Burns, Miami Trace, 12, D; Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy, 9, MD; Adam Coil, Marietta, 11, CB; Joe Crabtree, Jackson, 11, MD; Will Bullock, Circleville, 11, CM; Carson DeBord, Unioto, 11, CB; Wesley Dodrill, Athens, 12, CB; Tyler Fritchley, Alexander, 11, F; Cade Gandor, Marietta, 12, F; Cade Groce, Fairfield Union, 12, CM; Bodie Hammack, Fairfield Union, 11, CM; Michael Haynes, Logan Elm, 10, CB; Haydon Hice, McClain, 9, MD; Timothy Ian Hill, Gallia Academy, 12, CB; Britton Kritzwiser, Waverly, 10, CM; Isaac Kuhn, Jackson, 11, D; Max Lattimer, Circleville, 12, CB; Jared Opperman, Portsmouth West, 11, GK; Gavin Ott, Warren, 11, MD; Noah Reeves, McClain, 11, GK; Zack Riefler, Athens, 12, CB; Ethan Snapp, Hillsboro, 12, D; Gage Stout, Unioto, 12, D; Andrew Toler, Gallia Academy, 12, CB; TJ Vogt, Alexander, 11, D; Landon Weber, Hillsboro, 12, CB.
HONORABLE MENTION (player, school, grade, position): Charles Downing, Logan Elm, 12, MD; Ethan Feathers, Marietta, 12, F; Caden Fyffe, Fairfield Union, 9, CM; Shane Gardner, Warren, 11, F; Micah Geise, Unioto, 9, GK; Jackson Graham, Marietta, 12, CB; Nolan Haislop, Jackson, 10, MD/F; Richie Lester McClain, 11, CB; Jason Lovely, Hillsboro, 12, GK; Ethan Marasek, Portsmouth West, 11, CM; Ethan Neidhart, Alexander, 9, CB; Will Pigman, Athens, 12, CM; Frantisek Podlaha, Waverly, 12, F; Colton Roe, Gallia Academy, 11, F; Brayden Sallee, Warren, 10, D; Trey Schaller, Alexander, 12, F; Justin Shoemaker, Miami Trace, 12, GK; Ashton Sigler, Unioto, 10, CB; Chance Tatman, Logan Elm, 10, CB; Austin Throckmorton, Portsmouth West, 11, CB; Austin Van Allen, Jackson, 12, D; Dalton Vanco, Gallia Academy, 11, F; Logan Weber, Hillsboro, 11, CM; Lyle White, McClain, 11, F; Alex Workman, Waverly, 12, CB; Eddy Zheng Circleville, 10, CB.
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM (player, school, grade, position): Hunter Balon, Lynchburg Clay, 11, MD; Karley Bell, Belpre, 12, CM; James Bentley, Fairfield Leesburg, 12, GK; Ryan Boone, Eastern Brown, 11, F; Richie Bowman, Portsmouth, 12, F/GK; Andrew Brand, North Adams, 11, D; Western Browning, Peebles, 12, F; Adam Cordle, Minford, 12, MD; Dylan Dehart, Northwest, 11, MD, Dakota Dodds, Portsmouth Clay, 12, GK; Brady Floyd, Rock Hill, 12, CM; Blake Grant, Glenwood, 12, F; Aaron Jolly, Wheelersburg, 11, F; Jacob Lenox, Southeastern, 10, MD; Tyler Lilly, South Point, 11, MD; Blake Marcelino, Lynchburg Clay, 12, CB; Braden Martin, South Webster, 12, MD; Noah Nichols, Piketon, 11, F; Colt Parker, West Union, 12, GK; Ryan Payne, St. Joseph Central, 12, CM; Cameron Phillips, Valley, 12, F; Jacob Polocyn, Fairland, 11, GK; Malachi Potts, Glenwood, 12, MD; Andrew Ramsey, Zane Trace, 12, GK; Jackson Rowe, St. Joseph Central, 11, F; Gabe Ruth South Webster 12 F; Bryce Toomire, Portsmouth Clay, 12, MD; Cole Wagner, North Adams, 12, GK; Brady Warren, Wheelersburg, 12, D; Evan Wheeler, Minford, 12, D
SECOND TEAM (player, school, grade, position): Cayden Banks, Minford, 11, CB; Gavin Bennett, South Webster, 12, F; Brody Blackwell, South Point, 12, GK; Jeremiah Bruch, Northwest, 12, CB; Jordan Cameron, Fairfield Leesburg, 12, F/MD; Mason Fannin, Fairland, 12, F; Parker George, Southeastern, 10, MD; Eric Green, Wheelersburg, 11, GK; Jayden Hesler, North Adams, 11, F; Wesley Holbrook, Valley, 11, GK; Kaden Howard, Zane Trace, 12, CM; Skyler Knore, Minford, 11, MD; Kyle Lightner, Peebles, 12, GK; Jimmy Malhmeister, St. Joseph Central, 11, GK; Zach Roach, St. Joseph Central, 12, MD; Brice Robnett, South Webster, 12, D; Alonso Salinas, Portsmouth, 10 MD; James Saxby, Wheelersburg, 10, F; Kyle Sexton, Glenwood, 11, D; Sam Simpson, Rock, Hill, 9, F; Austin Sommers, Valley, 10, F; Brycen Staten, West Union, 12, CB; Gavin Stroop, Lynchburg Clay, 12, GK; Brandt Thompson, Piketon, 10, MD/F; Connor Van Fossen, Belpre, 11, CM/CB; Andres Vargas, Eastern Brown, 11, MD; Seth Vogel, North Adams, 11, F; Triston West, Lynchburg Clay, 12, MD; Reece Whitley, Portsmouth Clay, 12, MD; Spencer Wycinski, Zane Trace, 11, F.
HONORABLE MENTION (player, school, grade, position): Braylon Balandra, South Point, 9, CM; Bryce Balestra, St. Joseph Central; Wade Brown, Fairland, 11, CM; Harrison Burge, Lynchburg Clay, 10, MD; Kyle Butler, Northwest, 11, MD; Alex Camp, Peebles, 12, CM; Cameron Campbell, West Union, 10, F; Tristen Carrico, Piketon, 12, CB; Brycen Carver, Northwest, 11, CB; Dylan Cheathan, Portsmouth, 11, F; Ben Corcoran, Southeastern, 12, D; Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay, 11, MD; Treyvin Craft, Portsmouth, 10, D/GK; Adam Crank, Minford, 9, F; Will Darling, Wheelersburg, 12, MD; Logan Davis, Wheelersburg, 11, D; Caleb Dillon, Rock Hill, 12, CB; Jerry Ebert, Zane Trace, 11, D; Brandon Figgins, North Adams, 12, D; Aramis Gibson, Southeastern, 12, MD; Grant Harper, North Adams, 12, D; AJ Johnson, Valley, 11 MD; Jared Johnson, St. Joseph Central, 11, D; Zane Kingsolver; Parker Knipp, Rock Hill, 11, CB; Wyatt Makstaller, Eastern Brown, 12, D; Jacob Maze, Belpre, 10, F; Carmie McGuffin, South Point, 12, F; Zane Miller, Minford, 10, F; Andrew Needs, Belpre, 11, CB; Tristan Robinson, South Webster, 11, MD; Ethan Saunders, Fairfield Leesburg, 12, MD/F; Marcus Saunders, Glenwood, 12, MD/D; Mason Sims, Peebles, 9, F; Isaac Slack, Valley, 12, MD; Keagan Smith, Zane Trace, 10, MD/F; Zach Stewart, Fairland, 11, D; Colt Tatman, Lynchburg Clay, 12, MD; Aaron Taylor, Piketon, 12, GK; Tanner Voiers, Glenwood, 11, F; Carter Woodland, Eastern Brown; Evan Woods, Portsmouth Clay, 11, MD; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 10, F; Koben Zink, Fairfield Leesburg, 10, F.
BOYS DIVISION I "COACH OF THE YEAR" - Michael McCorkle, Chillicothe
BOYS DIVISION II "COACH OF THE YEAR" - Todd Morris, Marietta
BOYS DIVISION III "COACH OF THE YEAR" - Jon Estep, Wheelersburg
RON PINSENSHAUM AWARD - Corey Claxon, South Webster
BOYS DIVISION II "ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR" - Colten Holdren, Marietta
BOYS DIVISION III "ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR" - Brian Tatman, Lynchburg Clay
REFEREE OF THE YEAR - Greg Romanello
REFEREE OF THE YEAR - Aaron Allen
BOYS DIVISION I "PLAYER OF THE YEAR" - Michael Herlihy, Chillicothe
BOYS DIVISION II "PLAYER OF THE YEAR" - Jake Craven, Marietta
BOYS DIVISION III "PLAYER OF THE YEAR" - Aaron Jolly, Wheelersburg
TEAM SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Alexander, Athens, Chillicothe, Fairfield Leesburg, Fairfield Union, Jackson, Logan, Lynchburg Clay, Marietta, McClain, Piketon, Portsmouth Clay, Portsmouth West, St. Joseph Central, South Point, Unioto, Waverly, West Union.
