It was a wild basketball game with a wild finish Tuesday night, but in the end, the Waverly Tigers prevailed.
Playing at home in the downtown gymnasium, the Tigers found themselves down 11 both at the end of the first quarter and the end of the third quarter to a hot shooting South Webster Jeeps basketball team. But the Tigers willed themselves to a win in the fourth quarter with a 23-6 comeback to take the game 62-56 and improve to 2-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
The outside shooting of the Jeeps (8-for-22 unofficially from three-point land) put the Tigers behind in both the first quarter (4-for-8) and again in the third quarter (4-for-5). But South Webster couldn't hit from outside in the second or the fourth quarter, allowing the Tigers to make a move during both frames. The 21-10 deficit was trimmed to one, 28-27, by intermission.
Coming out of the break, the Jeeps took the momentum again with a 7-0 run to start the third quarter, eventually going up 43-32 with back-to-back triples from Braden Bockway and Andrew Smith. That 11-point lead remained at the end of the third quarter, 50-39.
Coming into the season, Waverly had two experienced varsity basketball players returning in sophomore Trey Robertson and senior Tanner Smallwood. Those two were a driving force to Waverly's comeback finish.
Smallwood, at 6-foot, 6-inches, was the tallest player on the floor and came up with big rebounds down the stretch for the Tigers. Robertson, who had scored steadily all night, was 8-of-9 from the line in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of Waverly's 23 points giving several assists to teammates along the way.
The fourth quarter comeback began with a pair of missed three-pointers, as South Webster Devyn Coriell tried to hit and extend the Jeeps' 50-39 lead. The Tigers collected the rebound and Robertson tried to do the same. His shot rimmed off right into the hands of a leaping Smallwood, who quickly scored to cut the lead down to single digits. The Jeeps had two more empty possessions, allowing Robertson to add a point from the line and another bucket, cutting the lead down to six, 50-44.
Waverly hit a lull in scoring, going nearly two minutes without hitting. During that same stretch, Jeep sophomore Trae Zimmerman hit twice, pushing the lead to 10 again, 54-44. Zimmerman, who had scored 17 points for the Jeeps, fouled out soon afterward.
But the last four minutes of the game belonged to the Tigers. South Webster suffered five turnovers and shot 0-for-4 from the floor. The Tigers scored 18 points in just over three minutes.
The start of Waverly's 18-2 run came on a fast break with Robertson bringing the ball down the visitor side of the floor. He pulled up just inside the point line like he was going for a jumper, but instead passed it to Smallwood who was sprinting through the paint for a layup. South Webster's next two turnovers led to points for Robertson with a bucket and a pair of free throws, pulling the Tigers within four, 54-50.
With the Jeeps trying to extend their lead again, Bockway missed on a three-pointer and Smallwood collected the rebound. Robertson took the ball into traffic and pulled up for a jumper. The shot rolled off, but Smallwood was there for the tip-in putback — his second of the game. That pulled Waverly within two, 54-52.
The Tigers forced another turnover with Robertson driving into the paint for a close range shot attempt. It bounced off, but this time senior Michael Goodman was following and put it back up, tying the game at 54-54. Will Futhey produced the next basket with a steal and breakaway layup, 56-54, giving the Tigers the lead. It was the first lead since midway through opening quarter when Trey Robertson had a personal 8-0 run to give the Tigers an 8-6 advantage.
After Futhey's layup gave the Tigers the lead with 1:11 to play, they never trailed again. The Jeeps tried to answer, but missed on their next shot attempt. They only had one try, as Smallwood secured the rebound, getting the ball to Robertson, who was fouled. That began a sequence of free throws for the Tigers.
Robertson went to the line with 34.5 seconds left in regulation, sinking both free throws to make it a four-point game, 58-54. South Webster cut it back to two for a final time when Coriell drew a foul and sunk both of his shots, 58-56. But the Tigers got the ball to Robertson, who went back to the line again. Robertson hit the first attempt, but the second bounced off and Smallwood was there to secure it, immediately getting fouled. He hit his first shot as well, creating a four-point cushion, 60-56. He missed on the second and the Jeeps tried to score with Coriell. But this time Robertson secured the defensive rebound after a miss, getting fouled and going to the line to hit the final two free throws of the night and seal the 62-56 win.
The first half wasn't played without some drama.
In the first quarter, the Jeeps had started with a 6-0 run. Then Trey Robertson responded with a personal eight-point run, using a long three-pointer, a jumper and a three-point play to give Waverly the 8-6 edge. The rest of the first quarter belonged to South Webster, which used a 15-2 run to go up 21-10. Waverly's only basket during the final four minutes came from Zeke Brown.
The Jeeps pushed their lead to 27-12 with a 6-2 run to start the second quarter. But Waverly controlled it the rest of the way, going on a 15-1 tear to get within one, 28-27. The Tigers made themselves hard to defend with Robertson, Smallwood, Will Futhey, Brown and Michael Goodman contributing.
"You have to remember that we have two kids out on the floor who have had varsity experience (Tanner Smallwood and Try Robertson). We haven't had our whole team here for practices or for games until now for the most part. So it is going to be a little ugly," said Robertson. "Offensively and defensively we were stagnant. It would kick in a little bit and they would play for about four minutes as hard as they could. We would go on a run and then we would become stagnant again."
Getting behind by 11 in the third quarter set the Tigers up for their fantastic finish in the fourth quarter. Robertson led all scorers with 33 points, adding a handful of steals, assists and rebounds. Smallwood turned in a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds. Will Futhey added 10 points and six rebounds.
"Tanner is a senior and has been a varsity player. I got after him hard early in the game," said Robertson. "I jumped on him and he responded. If he gives us effort and is active for us and gets his hands on the ball around the rim, it makes us so much better."
Unofficially, the Jeeps finished 8-for-22 (36.3 percent) from three-point land and 13-of-28 (50 percent) from two-point range. Bockway finished with 18 points, Zimmerman added 17 and Andrew Smith had 12.
Waverly was also 50 percent (21-for-42) from two-point range and just 20 percent from outside (2-for-10). The Tigers shot 70 percent from the line, going 14-for-20 (70 percent), while the Jeeps were 6-of-8 (75 percent).
"You have to give them credit. Those dudes shot lights out," said Robertson of South Webster's outside shooting performance. "We talked about it for the last two days about running those guys off the line and making sure they put it on the floor. They would have scramble situations and then they would still hit a three."
After playing four games in 11 days, Waverly will have a break in the schedule. The Tigers will have plenty of time to practice, as they have a full week off before heading to Minford on Friday, Oct. 17, followed by a Tuesday, Dec. 20 home game against the Oak Hill Oaks. Every SOC II team has one Friday night off during the season. That is because Eastern is now in the SOC II, making an odd number of teams with nine in that division of the league. Ironton St. Joseph replaced Eastern in the SOC I.
"You can't simulate these types of (game) situations in practice. Every time that this group is in this type of situations, it will do nothing but make us better," said Robertson. "It tested us a little tonight, and the kids responded."
SOUTH WEBSTER (56) — Trae Zimmerman 6 1 2-2 17, Gabe Ruth 1 0 0-0 2, Andrew Smith 3 2 0-0 12, Devyn Coriell 1 1 2-2 7, Braden Bockway 2 4 2-4 18, Brady Blizzard 0 0 0-0 0, Will Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Andrews 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 8 6-8 56.
WAVERLY (62) — Tanner Smallwood 4 0 3-5 11, Trey Robertson 9 2 9-11 33, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 5 0 0-0 10, Michael Goodman 2 0 0-0 4, Zeke Brown 1 0 2-4 4, Grayson Diener 0 0 0-0 0, Jackson Wise 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21 2 14-19 62.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.