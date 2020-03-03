In a contest that was close from beginning to end, the Waverly Tigers saw their basketball season come to an end at the hands of the hot-shooting Warren Warriors.
Although it was a low-scoring Division II district semifinal battle that saw the Warriors win 45-42, it was the way that they scored the bulk of their points that made the ultimate difference.
The Warriors drained nine three-point shots, generating 27 of their 45 points from long range. Unofficially, they hit 9-of-23 for 39.1 percent, while the Tigers could only connect on 2-of-14 for 14.3 percent. Waverly had better success from two-point range, hitting 15-of-32 for 46.9 percent, while Warren was just 8-of-31 for 25.8 percent. The Tigers went 6-of-11 from the line (54.5 percent), while the Warriors were 2-of-3 (66.7 percent). Each team suffered 10 turnovers.
Warren senior Brandon Simoniette led the way for his team with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Sophomore Brayden Sallee had 14 points with one-three pointer. Junior Kurt Taylor added two three pointers, while junior Joel Chevalier had the other.
“He (Simoniette) played a great game tonight. We knew he was their best perimeter guy,” said Waverly coach Travis Robertson. “We were supposed to be going over top of all of those screens. We had breakdowns, and when you have breakdowns, you pay for them. We weren’t able to get away from it. They were able to get some good looks from the perimeter. They shot the ball fairly well from the three, and we were miserable. That’s the difference in the ball game.”
Each time the Tigers would get a lead, it seemed like the Warriors had an answer, often using a trifecta to do so. The two teams traded points out to an 8-7 Waverly edge with Zeke Brown, Michael Goodman and Will Futhey all scoring. Then the Warriors strung together a 7-0 run, capped with a three-pointer from Taylor to go up 14-8. That six-point lead was Warren’s largest.
The Tigers rallied with an answering 7-0 run of their own. Tanner Smallwood broke through with a bucket before Trey Robertson drained a three-pointer. Then Futhey had the final bucket of the run and quarter, putting Waverly ahead again, 15-14.
Defensively, the Tigers were strong in the post during the second quarter, limiting the Warriors to just 1-of-10 from two-point range. Robertson had a pair of early baskets, while Taylor had a bucket and a three-pointer, tying the game at 19-19. But Robertson was the only Tiger who could get a shot to fall during that entire quarter, despite dealing with being double- and triple-teamed at times.
The score was locked at 19-19 for nearly three minutes. Then Sallee connected from long range. It was another two minutes before Robertson could score for the Tigers, converting an old-fashioned three-point play to make the score 22-22 at the break.
Coming out of the break, the first four minutes of the third quarter ran off the clock with just one made shot. Will Futhey secured a rebound and got the ball to Brown for a bucket, making it 24-22 in favor of the Tigers. The score stayed there until the clock ticked under four minutes in the quarter. Then Simoniette broke through for the Warriors to tie the game for the fourth time and final time at 24-24.
Starting with that bucket, Simoniette scored eight of his team’s 10 points in that quarter. Robertson set Brown up with an assist, putting the Tigers ahead again. Simoniette drained another three-pointer, giving Warren the lead, 27-26. Robertson countered with another drive. Warren’s Josh Welch came back with another basket to put his team in front again.
Then Tigers clawed to their largest lead, 33-29, using a pair of free throws from Smallwood, followed by a three-pointer from Mark Stulley on an assist from Robertson. Simoniette came right back with another three-pointer before Smallwood finished the scoring in the quarter, putting Waverly ahead 35-32.
Simoniette gave the Warriors a big lift to start the fourth quarter, hitting on back-to-back three-pointers to open a 38-35 lead. Warren went 3-of-6 from long distance during that final quarter, taking the lead for a final time when Chevalier hit near the three-minute mark, 43-41.
Waverly was 0-for-6 from long range for the quarter. Before Chevalier’s three-pointer, Waverly scraped together a 6-2 run over a three-minute span to take the lead for a final time 41-40, using buckets from Robertson and Futhey, along with one free throw each from Brown and Futhey.
After Chevalier’s three-pointer, Waverly was 0-for-4 from the floor. Robertson hit a final free throw with 43.2 seconds to go, cutting the lead to 43-42. The Warriors scored again to go up by three, 45-42. Waverly’s hope of hitting from three-point land to tie the game came to an end when Stulley’s cross-court pass to Robertson was intercepted by the Warriors, sealing the win.
“We had a set play to try and get Trey a shot in the corner. They did a pretty good job of slipping through the screen on the backside and ultimately beat us to the ball,” said Coach Robertson.
“The bottom line is when you play a basketball game, it will be the team that puts the most points up on the board. Offensively, I don’t think we were as aggressive as we needed to be in the paint. I think we were okay with sliding out and taking 10- to 12-foot jumpshots instead of attacking the basket. That hurt us a little bit because we weren’t making them.”
The Tigers will lose three seniors to graduation, including Tanner Smallwood, Michael Goodman, and Grayson Diener. All three played integral roles in Waverly’s success.
“If you go back and look at these seniors, people from the outside probably wouldn’t expect them to have as good of a season as what they had,” said Robertson.
“Mike (Goodman) went from playing minimal time on the junior varsity team last year to starting nearly every varsity game this year. That is a true testament to the commitment that he made and the hard work he put into it. He was able to fill a role for us this year, which was greatly needed.”
Goodman’s role was primarily defense and ball handling, but he made shots in games when he had to do so. Smallwood has been a staple in the paint as Waverly’s tallest player and provided leadership and varsity experience.
“Tanner has been around for us the last three years as far as playing on the varsity team. Tanner has come a long way from where he started,” said Robertson. “The progression over the course of the years to see him develop into what he has become has been rewarding.”
While Diener did not log a large amount of minutes, he too did what he was asked and was available when called upon to take the floor.
“It is a difficult thing as a senior to show up to practice, put in the time and the effort, and still come out here and root his teammates on and not get as much time as he wants,” said Robertson. “That says something about Grayson to be able to do that because honestly, me personally, I’m not sure I could have done that. It is a special thing to have a guy like Grayson around to get us prepared and still be a good teammate on the bench.”
While the Tigers say goodbye to those seniors, the future is bright with the players who will return to the hardwood next year. Trey Robertson, Will Futhey and Zeke Brown started all year, while Mark Stulley logged significant minutes. The bench was full of other players waiting their turns to make their mark, who will look to contribute next season.
“We have a lot to look forward to next year. I’ve been blessed being the head basketball coach here for a long time. I’ve had great kids,” said Robertson. “When you do this (coach a sport), you hope the kids you’ve had leave your program as a better person, not just a better basketball player, and that they’ve learned something that will help them in the future.”
Waverly ends the year at 19-6 overall and 14-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II for second place in the league standings. The Tigers were the only team in Pike County to win a sectional title this season. They also won their own Waverly Holiday Classic tournament.
Tigers - 15 7 13 7 - 42
Warriors - 14 8 10 13 - 45
WAVERLY (42) — Tanner Smallwood 2 0 2-2 6, Trey Robertson 5 1 2-3 15, Will Futhey 4 0 1-4 9, Zeke Brown 3 0 1-2 7, Michael Goodman 1 0 0-0 2, Mark Stulley 0 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 15 2 6-11 42.
WARREN (45) — Kurt Taylor 1 2 0-0 8, Jake Baumgard 0 0 0-0 0, Brandon Simoniette 1 5 0-1 17, Brayden Sallee 4 1 2-2 13, Josh Welch 1 0 0-0 2, Dennis Pettey 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Colgrove 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 9 2-3 45.
