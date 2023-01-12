It is no secret that the Piketon Redstreaks like to rely on their defense to win games.
On Tuesday night, the Redstreaks stymied an improving Westfall offense to win their second straight Scioto Valley Conference game, defeating the visiting Mustangs 50-43.
Westfall came into the contest in second place in the conference standings at 5-1, having just one loss to the league-leading Zane Trace Pioneers. Westfall also has wins over Unioto, Paint Valley, Adena, Huntington and Southeastern.
The Redstreaks were up to the task of slowing the Mustangs. Piketon is starting to find more offense from some of the first-year full-time varsity players. The offense and defense worked together for Piketon in the first half, as the Streaks outscored Westfall 32-12.
It was a fast start that saw Piketon control the first quarter by putting up 18 points, while holding the Mustangs to four points. Piketon junior Gabe Lamerson led his team's attack with seven points, including a triple. Freshman Bo Henry added four points with a bucket and two free throws. Garrett Legg had a three-point play, and Declan Davis generated a bucket.
Westfall doubled its output in the second quarter, producing eight points. But the Streaks extended the lead with 14 more of their own. This time Legg led the way with six points with a two, a three and a foul shot. Davis also connected on a trifecta, while Lamerson and Jayden Thacker each had a bucket to create the 20-point advantage at the break, 32-12.
Halftime adjustments saw the Mustangs stampede back out of the locker room and outscore Piketon 16-6 in the third quarter. Redstreak junior Brent McGuire had a bucket and two free throws, while Davis added another bucket. The Streaks still had a 10-point lead going to the fourth quarter, 38-28.
Piketon had held Westfall senior Casey Cline to just two points in the first three quarters. But Cline helped his team's comeback bid by scoring 11 of the 15 in the fourth quarter. The Redstreaks had a three-pointer from Davis and a field goal from Legg. The rest of the points came from the foul line as Legg, McGuire and Weston Bloss combined to go 7-of-8, sealing the 50-43 win. Starters Davis and Lamerson both fouled out of the game, while Bloss and McGuire were both playing with four fouls each in the final minutes.
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Streaks in the victory. Legg led with 13 points, followed by Davis with 10 points and Lamerson and McGuire with nine points each. Cline was the only Mustang to finish in double figures with 13.
The win saw Piketon improve to 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the SVC. The Redstreaks will begin the second round of SVC play Saturday night when they host the Adena Warriors. The freshman game is scheduled for 4:45 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity contests.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.