WAVERLY — The next generation Waverly Tigers basketball stars may just start shinning this summer during its upcoming basketball camps.

Between June 6 and June 9, the boys and girls basketball camps will be held at the downtown gym and junior high gym respectively. The girls camp will be from June 7 through June 9, while the boys’ will take place between June 6 and June 8.

There are two camps for the girls dependent on the grade. Those entering third through sixth grade will hold camp between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., while those entering seventh or eighth grade will have their session between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Registration is $20, which includes a shirt and instruction fees. Checks should be made payable to the Waverly Athletic Department and dropped off at your child’s school office. For more information contact Coach John Bonifield at 740-708-9677.

At the boys camp, fundamentals will be taught in addition to competitions and tournaments. Grades third through fifth will have camp from 9 a.m. to noon, while the sixth, seventh, and eighth graders will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Costs are $30 per camper, these checkers due to the Waverly Tigers Athletic Boosters. Those with questions are to contact Coach Evan Callihan at 740-497-8272 or via email Evan.Callihan@Waverlytigers.net

