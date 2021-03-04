Although hoops season came to a close Wednesday evening for the Western Indians, the excitement is back.
Wednesday’s night Division IV district semifinal bout at Lucasville Valley saw the hosts take control early in the second quarter en route to a 79-35 win over the visitors from Latham. Valley advances to the district championship game Saturday at Northwest High School and will face the top seeded New Boston Tigers, who defeated South Webster 62-44 to set up the bout.
With the loss, the Western Indians end the season with an overall record of 12-11. They also finished in a third place tie in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I at 7-6. The final game with Symmes Valley will not be played after being canceled, since it does not affect SOC I selections or standings.
“We created some excitement. People were excited to come here. We hate that we didn’t play very well,” said Western coach Doug Williams after the loss. “People were excited about Western basketball and that’s the way we want it to be.”
Western generated the first points with a three-pointer from Reed Brewster, which became a 5-2 advantage after Colton Montgomery scored on the next possession. Valley’s George Arnett had the tying three, sparking a 13-0 run over a two minute span, moving the lead to 15-5.
After burning a timeout, Western rallied when Riley Beekman was able to get inside for a shot and Kolten Miller followed with a three-pointer, 15-10. There was almost a two-minute lull in scoring. Valley broke through the drought with a bucket from Bryce Stuart, before Gavin Myers matched it for Western, 17-12. Then Arnett delivered on a three-point play before Western’s Colton Montgomery drained a three-pointer, 20-15. As time was ticking down, Valley played for the last shot. Although it was defended by Western, Jace Copley fired up a long three and sunk it at the buzzer, opening a 23-15 advantage.
That buzzer-beating shot only served to fire up Valley’s basketball players, who opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run, increasing the lead to 32-15. Western suffered five of its 16 turnovers during that three minute stretch and went 0-for-3 from the floor. Trying to provide a spark, Western’s Kolten Miller had a block on a Valley breakaway layup try and recovered the ball. Miller drove past the foul line and dished the ball to Gavin Myers for Western’s first bucket of the quarter. With just over four minutes left in the half, Valley closed on a 14-5 run to go up 46-22.
Valley continued to put runs together in the third quarter, increasing the lead throughout. Western senior Colton Montgomery scored eight of Western’s nine points during that eight-minute span with Noah Whitt adding one on the foul line. Going to the fourth quarter, Valley led 69-31.
Whitt, Sean Kerns and Zach Teed completed Western’s scoring in the fourth quarter as Valley closed out the 79-35 win.
Shooting-wise, Valley had a very strong night, going 20-of-28 from two-point range, 9-of-16 from three-point land, and 12-of-16 from the line. Valley had 13 turnovers with four of those coming in the fourth when the junior varsity players were on the floor.
VHS had four players reach double figures in scoring. Copley led with 22 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot. Perkins added 21 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Arnett added 18 points, six rebounds and a block. Stuart rounded out the double figure scoring with 10.
Western had a rough night shooting, going 8-for-27 from two-point range, 4-of-13 from three-point land, and 7-of-12 from the line. Western had 16 turnovers, all coming in the first three quarters.
Senior Colton Montgomery led Western with 13 points. Noah Whitt had five points and five rebounds, while Kolten Miller had five points, two rebounds, two steals and three assists.
Western will say goodbye to three seniors, including Riley Beekman, Colton Montgomery and Chayton Hughes, who suffered a knee injury in the preseason and could not play this year.
“When the seniors were in seventh grade, they didn’t win a game. They’ve come a long way,” said Coach Williams. “I came in last year as a new head coach. We wanted to have a successful season and get my program off the ground. I felt like we did that. We got better and played together. I was excited about moving into this year. Then COVID hit. All of the principles and culture that we tried to put in last year, we stopped teaching. We just got the guys back in November. I got sick at the beginning of the year. I didn’t coach the first two games. It was a strange year.”
Yet, in a strange year, the Indians finished better than they began, which is a goal for Williams each season.
“The winning record is for the fans to judge. For anyone who asks me, I want to be better by the end of the year from where we started,” he said.
“We didn’t start off very hot. But we finished the season very well. Before tonight, we won five in a row.”
WHS — 15 7 9 4 — 35
VHS — 23 23 23 10 — 79
WESTERN (35) — Reed Brewster 0 1 0-0 3, Kolten Miller 0 1 2-3 6, Colton Montgomery 3 2 1-1 13, Noah Whitt 2 0 1-2 5, Riley Beekman 2 0 0-0 4, Gavin Myers 2 0 0-0 4, Sean Kerns 0 0 2-4 2, Dalton Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Zach Teed 0 0 1-2 1, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 4 7-12 35.
VALLEY (79) — George Arnett 7 1 1-1 18, Jace Copley 2 5 3-4 22, Ty Perkins 6 1 6-9 21, Carter Nickel 1 0 0-0 2, Bryce Stuart 2 2 0-0 10, Tucker Merritt 0 0 2-2 2, Colt Buckle 1 0 0-0 2, Cody Metzler 1 0 0-0 2, Levi Stewart 0 0 0-0 0, Nick Mowery 0 0 0-0 0, J.R. Holbrook 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 20 9 12-16 79.
