The football field at Eastern High School is usually quiet this time of year.
Yet, the sounds of music from a speaker could be heard over the voices of teammates enjoying a simple pass-and-catch routine Monday morning under sunny skies.
Normally, Eastern football coach Scott Tomlison gives his players the entire month of June off. But this year is different.
“We haven’t done anything football-wise since March,” said Tomlison. “We have to knock the rust off and start getting into shape now for the fall season.”
After nearly three months of no organized sports activities due to the statewide school closure due to coronavirus/COVID-19 fears, athletes are allowed to resume activities so long as proper protocols are followed regarding social distancing and sanitation.
For contact sports under the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) umbrella, the May 29, 2020 update to member schools specified that contact sports are limited to skill training and conditioning only. There may be no contests or scrimmages of any sort, including, but not limited to, team camps, any type of event with another team, games, scrimmages, tournaments, etc. The specific guidelines for contact sports in the state of Ohio can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/Skills‐Training‐All%20Sports.pdf . The OHSAA further specifies that the decision to open school facilities remains at the local level.
The plan for the Eagles currently is to meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon through the month of June. Tomlison said for the first two weeks, they are restricted to groups of 10, including nine players and one coach. If all goes well during the two-week period, then they can expand to a group of up to 50 outside, while remaining at groups of 10 inside.
Due to COVID-19, the weight room and all of its equipment must be sanitized before it can be used again. All footballs and equipment that have been touched must also be cleaned.
The younger players started their day with body weight exercises before moving on to speed and agility drills. The older players began in the weight room before coming outside to work on agility and speed routines as well. The quarterbacks were passing to the receivers, who were running simple routes on the field.
The Eastern linemen were receiving some additional instruction from alum Dalton Tomlison, who plays Division I college football at the University of Massachusetts. His father, Scott Tomlison, was thrilled to have Dalton home and available to help. A separate story on Dalton Tomlison will run in the near future.
Scott Tomlison was pleased with the turnout for the first day of conditioning, which included 37 student-athletes. Not everyone was there, so Tomlison believes the Eagles could be 40-strong when the season begins.
“Numbers are up, and we are thrilled,” said Tomlison. “If everyone stays, we will be able to have a junior varsity team this year.”
At this point, there are a lot of uncertainties about the upcoming fall school year and sports seasons. But the team is preparing like they will play a full season and will adjust later if needed.
“There won’t be any 7-on-7 scrimmages this summer, but we might be able to have a 7-on-7 with our team,” said Tomlison.
Tomlison says that additional high school football players are always welcome. For more information about joining the team, contact Scott Tomlison at (740) 222-1773.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.