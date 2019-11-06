Passing: Dillion Mattox 3-for-5 for 40 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: Logan Clemmons 22-168, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 10-43, 1 TD; Tyler Hanshaw 1-3.
Receiving: Logan Clemmons 1-24, TD; Tyler Hanshaw 1-11, TD; Devon Conley 1-5.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 13, Dillion Mattox 8, Chase Carter 7, K.J. Reinsmith 6, Kyle Beasley 6, Tyler Henshaw 5, Malik Harris 4, Bryce Myers 3, Jake Tribby 3, Coltan Denny 2, Devon Conley 2, Jacob Johnson 1, Gage Denny 1.
Tackles for loss: Tyler Hanshaw 1, Jake Tribby 1, Malik Harris 1.
Forced Fumble: Tyler Hanshaw 1.
Fumble Recovery: Chase Carter 1.
Interception: Chase Carter 1, Devon Conley 1.
Blocked punt: Malik Harris 1.
Scoring Summary:
Dillion Mattox 6 yard TD run
Logan Clemmons - 26 yard TD run, 2-point conversion
Dillion Mattox - 24 yard pass to Logan Clemmons
Dillion Mattox -11 yard pass to Tyler Hanshaw
