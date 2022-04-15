Although Head Boys Basketball Coach Travis Robertson won't be coaching next season, don't think that he is stepping away from the game.
Robertson turned in his resignation at Wednesday night's Waverly Board of Education meeting.
In a Friday afternoon interview, Robertson said there is only one reason he is stepping away — he wants to be able to watch both of his sons continue to play. Senior Trey Robertson will be heading to a college somewhere to play basketball, while freshman Braylon Robertson has three more years of high school football and basketball ahead of him.
"If Trey wasn't playing (college basketball), I'd be back at Waverly next year. I had to make a decision. With Braylon coming back, it makes it even more difficult," said Robertson. "But I talked to Braylon, talked to Stacie (Travis Robertson's wife and mom of Trey and Braylon) and Trey. For me personally, it is the best thing to do to be able to get to both of my kids' games. I don't want to miss anything. This is pretty much the only way that I can get there."
Braylon Robertson made an impact on the football field as well as the basketball court as a freshman.
"Braylon's main sport is football of course," said Robertson. "He enjoys playing basketball too. I hate that I can't coach Braylon the same way I did Trey. That's just the circumstances."
Robertson is leaving the sidelines after one of the best basketball seasons in Waverly High School history. It was one that saw the Tigers make it all the way to the Division II state tournament while maintaining a top-10 ranking in the Associated Press Ohio High School Boys Basketball polls that came out weekly throughout the season.
Along the way, the Tigers captured the Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball title for the first time since 2007, their sixth straight sectional championship, their first district championship since 2012 and first regional championship since 1970. The Tigers hoped to make noise at the state tournament as well, but Waverly’s run came to an end in the Division II state semifinal at the University of Dayton, as the Tigers fell 58-43 to the Gates Mills Gilmour Academy Lancers.
Waverly Head Basketball Coach Travis Robertson, who was in his 15th year of leading the Tigers with a coaching record of 217-134, received the highest honor of the All-Ohio selections when it was released by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Robertson was honored as Coach of the Year (COY) in Division II for the entire state of Ohio. Robertson was also D2 Co-Coach of the Year for the Southeast District, sharing with Joe B. Stewart of McClain, District 14 Division II COY, and Southern Ohio Conference Division II COY. Assistant coaches this season under Robertson included Willie Hobbs, Bill Hoover, Garland Stiltner, Lakiem Lockery, Colton Salyers, and Michael Goodman.
"I've been fortunate. I've got great kids. I've had great relationships with all the kids, and the support from the community has been unbelievable," said Robertson. "With my assistant coaches, you can't ask for better people. They all do it for the right reasons. Without those assistant coaches around me, there's no way we could make the run we did this year."
Robertson said as of now the plan is to remain in his role as the Waverly Intermediate School Principal. He hopes that the next coach, whoever it may be, will find success as well.
"My staff at the intermediate school has been great. Being the basketball coach, I spend time with basketball a lot" said Robertson. "I think this will be more fair to them. I will be able to focus more time, energy and effort into the building now."
It is going to be a big change for Robertson as he begins this new phase.
"Basketball has been my life. I have either played or coached since my third grade year. I haven't missed a basketball season since. That's going to be pretty difficult for me this winter once the season kicks in and I'm not participating," said Robertson.
"There's a lot of things that I'm going to miss stepping away from it. The thing I'm going to miss the most is just being around the kids with the conversations and relationships we have. We jump in the truck and go to a pregame meal and talk about whatever on the way there. You find out a lot about the kids. I will miss being around them every day and the relationships that you build by doing that."
Now the search for Waverly's next boys basketball coach will begin.
"I think it'll be a pretty enticing job with the success, the facilities we have and the community support," said Robertson. "Whoever it is, I will be more than happy to help in some way as a volunteer or whatever. I still want to be involved. I don't want to be out of it completely, especially with Braylon being a part of it. I will help whoever it is."
It certainly has been a memorable ride for Travis Robertson and his family.
"My whole family devoted their last 15 years to Waverly basketball. It's difficult to walk away, but I want to make sure it's taken care of. I want these kids to have the same type of experience of being coached by somebody who is going to treat them right, do the work, and give them the best chance to be successful," said Robertson.
"I thank everyone for supporting us. It has meant a lot to my family. Waverly has been great to us in basketball and the overall community. Whoever takes this job, they're lucky to have what Waverly is offering. Hopefully, they keep it rolling."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.