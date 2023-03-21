Four Pike County varsity senior girls basketball players joined the All-Ohio ranks in the past few days as the honorees were announced by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

In their respective divisions, Waverly’s Bailey Vulgamore and Western’s Kenzi Ferneau both received Special Mention, while Waverly’s Kelli Stewart and Piketon’s Natalie Cooper were tabbed Honorable Mention.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments