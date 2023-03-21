Piketon senior post player Natalie Cooper fights with a Lynchburg-Clay player for possession of a rebound during the sectional tournament game. Cooper was Piketon’s leading rebounder throughout the season.
Four Pike County varsity senior girls basketball players joined the All-Ohio ranks in the past few days as the honorees were announced by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
In their respective divisions, Waverly’s Bailey Vulgamore and Western’s Kenzi Ferneau both received Special Mention, while Waverly’s Kelli Stewart and Piketon’s Natalie Cooper were tabbed Honorable Mention.
Three of the four Pike County All-Ohioans also belong to their school’s respective 1,000-point club, scoring 3,356 between them. Bailey Vulgamore led the way with 1,216 points, followed by Kenzi Ferneau with 1,078 and Kelli Stewart with 1,062.
Waverly had the strongest season of the three teams. The Lady Tigers finished at 16-7 overall and 10-6 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They did not lose a regular season non-conference game.
Vulgamore and Stewart made quite a tandem for the Lady Tigers. Vulgamore scored her 1,000th point on Jan. 14 in a 60-44 home win over South Point. Stewart achieved hers two weeks later in a Jan. 28 road win at Washington Court House by a final score of 60-48. Combined, the two of them finished with 2,278 points. Stewart also recorded 1,000-plus digs and 1,000-plus kills in volleyball before finishing her high school sports career with 1,000-plus points in basketball.
Vulgamore, who stands 5-feet, 10-inches and can play guard or forward, averaged 18.5 points per game (ppg), 5.0 rebounds per game (rpg), 3.0 assists per game (apg), 4.3 steals per game (spg) and 1.0 block a game (bpg). She was an 81 percent free throw shooter, shot 41 percent from the field, and 35 percent from three-point land, finishing the season with 44 made three-pointers. Stewart, a 5-11 post-player, finished at 14.6 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.9 spg, 0.7 bpg and shot 47 percent from the field.
The Piketon Lady Redstreaks finished with an overall record of 14-9 and 7-7 in Scioto Valley Conference play. Senior 5-10 post player Natalie Cooper led the charge statistically, nearly averaging a double-double with 11.8 ppg and 9.2 rpg. She also gave out 22 assists, had 18 blocks, and shot 50 percent from the field.
The Western Lady Indians finished with an overall record of 9-14 and went 7-7 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Kenzi Ferneau, a 5-3 guard who played the point at times, finished with 18.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.5 apg and 3.5 spg. She shot 38 percent from the field, 30 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the foul line. Ferneau scored her 1,000th career in a point in a 55-45 home win over Manchester on Feb. 4. Besides scoring 1,000 points, Ferneau also had the volleyball milestone of recording 1,000-plus digs.
The All-Ohio boys teams will be announced by the OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association) and OPSWA on Wednesday and Thursday.
