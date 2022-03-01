For the second straight year, the Waverly Tigers will be sending four wrestlers to the Division II district tournament at Gallia Academy.
Waverly competed in the Washington Court House sectional on Saturday, Feb 26.
The sectional tournament is in the books. At the end of the day, the wrestlers, coaches, and parents were all exhausted. Waverly is moving four wrestlers on to the district tournament this weekend,” said Waverly coach Scott Green.
“Congratulations to Rayden Bumgardner (26-9), Dallas Downs (13-18), Davey Adkins (18-2), and William Madden (21-12)! Congratulations to sectional placers Zak Green (27-9) for sixth, Calvin Tolliver for fifth (25-9, district alternate), Dallas Downs and Rayden Bumgardner for fourth, William Madden for third, and Davey Adkins for second.”
The district tournament is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at Gallia Academy.
