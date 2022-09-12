Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
WAVERLY vs. CHILLICOTHE — L42-12
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 23-91, 2 TDs; Peyton Harris 3-13; Cade Carroll 1-1
Passing: Mason Kelly 9-for-20 for 75 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Wyatt Crabtree 4-29; Peyton Harris 1-21; Mason Pollard 1-10; Hudson Kelly 1-7; Lane Bear 1-5; Mason Sparks 1-3.
Punting: Kody Swords 5-for-175 for an average of 35 yards per kick with a long of 42 yards.
Tackles: Wyatt Crabtree 5.5, Carson Peters 5, Peyton Harris 5, Logan Long 3, Jase Hurd 3, Quinton Hurd 3, Legend Clifford 2, Caden Arrowood 2, Logan Swords 2, Cade Carroll 2, Hudson Kelly 2, Rayden McCune 1, Hunter Hauck 1. Devon McGuinn 1, Mason Pollard 1, Grant Noel 1, Michael Delgado 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Logan Long 3-9; Quinton Hurd 2-10; Peyton Harris 2-9; Grant Noel 1-4; Carson Peters 1-3; Legend Clifford 1-2; Devon McGuinn 1-1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Quinton Hurd 1-5; Logan Long 1-4.
Forced Fumbles: Logan Long 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Legend Clifford 1.
Pass deflections: Tanner Nichols 1.
PIKETON @ ZANE TRACE — L38-20
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Buddy Wilson 23-160, 1 TD; Alan Austin 6-37; Caleb Osborne 3-34; Luke Gullion 3-26; Brent McGuire 6-24, 1 TD; Zane Brownfield 5-7.
Passing: Alan Austin 4-for-5 for 26 yards; Brent McGuire 1-for-4 for 10 yards; Luke Gullion 13-for-22 for 105, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Wayde Fout 5-35; Buddy Wilson 2-29; Brent McGuire 2-25, 1 TD; Levi Stanley 4-10; Braydon Leeth 1-7.
Tackles: Zane Brownfield 7, Levi Stanley 6, Nate Waddell 5, Zack Hannah 5, Buddy Wilson 5, Caleb Osborne 4, Braydon Leeth 3, Dylan Leeth 3, DJ Rapp 3, Wayde Fout 2, Gabe Lamerson 2, Nate Shrum 1, Tre Jenkins 1, Alan Austin 1, Alex Jenkins 1.
Tackles for loss: Zack Hannah 2, Nate Waddell 2.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Caleb Osborne 1-1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Caleb Osborne 1.
Interceptions: Zane Brownfield 1.
EASTERN @ VALLEY — L35-0
Rushing (No./Yds.): Landyn Reinsmith 13-33; Jace White 11-20; Brady Moore 3-11; Teagan Werner 1-7.
Passing: Dylan Morton 8-for-13 for 109 yards, 1 INT; Jace White 1-for-5 for 13 yards.
Receiving (No./Yds.): Teagan Werner 5-83; Tucker Leist 3-34; Jace White 1-5.
Tackles: KJ Reinsmith 8, Landyn Reinsmith 7, Teagan Werner 7, Brady Moore 4, Alex Jones 4, Braylon Lamerson 3, Jace White 3, Christian Smith 1, Justin Bradley 1, Brewer Tomlison 1, Charlie Williams 1.
Tackles for loss: KJ Reinsmith 3, Brady Moore 2, Braylon Lamerson 2
Sacks: KJ Reinsmith 1, Alex Jones 1, Brady Moore 1, Braylon Lamerson 1.
Interceptions: Landyn Reinsmith 1.
Blocked Punt: Braylon Lamerson 1.
Pass Deflections: Jace White 2, Landyn Reinsmith 1, Teagan Werner 1.
