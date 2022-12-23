Eastern coach Darren King said his Lady Eagles gave him an early Christmas present as they worked together to pick up a 54-45 victory at Northwest Thursday. 

"The kids played great. We were down after the first (quarter), and they fought back. That’s what we’ve been looking for all year," King said. "Everyone contributed. Whether it was on the offensive end or defensive end, the kids played well. We finally got some shots to fall and that was the turning point for us."


