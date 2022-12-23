Eastern coach Darren King said his Lady Eagles gave him an early Christmas present as they worked together to pick up a 54-45 victory at Northwest Thursday.
"The kids played great. We were down after the first (quarter), and they fought back. That’s what we’ve been looking for all year," King said. "Everyone contributed. Whether it was on the offensive end or defensive end, the kids played well. We finally got some shots to fall and that was the turning point for us."
Eastern fell behind 13-6 after the opening quarter, but flew back ahead by outscoring Northwest 24-11 in the second. That gave the Lady Eagles a 30-24 advantage of the break. The bulk of the second-quarter points came from Madison Shuler, who accounted for 12 of the 24 points scored. She started with a bucket, added two free throws, had another bucket, and then capped her effort with two old-fashioned three-point plays.
Northwest cut Eastern's lead to one, 32-31, in the third quarter before the Lady Eagles finished on a 12-0 run to go up 44-31. Eastern pushed the lead to as many as 20 in the fourth quarter before the Lady Mohawks cut it down to 54-45 at the end.
Shuler finished with 20 points to lead the charge for the Lady Eagles and also grabbed nine rebounds. Laken Gullett followed with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Cylie Weaver also had nine rebounds, and according to King, was much more aggressive and active on defense. Kelsey Helphenstine contributed five steals and two assists.
"Both Kelseys (Poorman and Helphenstine) played well defensively. My two freshmen, Laken (Gullett) and Olivia (Logan), hopefully will keep getting better for us" King said.
"Like I said before, the kids just have to believe that they can compete and when that happens, you will get some wins. It’s a work in progress. I'm very happy for them and this is a great Christmas present for their coach."
The win is Eastern's second of the season, overall and in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Lady Eagles defeated Oak Hill 40-9 on Nov. 30.
After Christmas, Eastern will be at Western for cross-county rivalry action on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The junior varsity boys game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Varsity girls will follow at approximately 6 p.m. Then the varsity boys will follow around 8 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.