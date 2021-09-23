The men's cross country program at Shawnee State, unsurprisingly, was represented in a fine manner once again at the All-Ohio Championships in Cedarville, with Jonah Phillips and Aiden Kammler posting finishes inside the top-third of the field and Landen Smith racing his way inside the top-100 overall en route to allowing SSU to claim a 16th place team finish.
Phillips, who finished 56th with a 26:49.8 and Kammler, who posted a 61st place finish with a 26:54, outran 20 and 19 NCAA Division I runners, respectively, in the All-Ohio Championships. Smith, with his 27:36.4 in the 8K event, posted an impressive showing in his first-ever All-Ohio Championship race.
Jacob Nichols (120th, 28:21.7), Alex Morris (128th, 28:32.5), Aidan Judd (139th, 28:52.7) and Hunter Bennington (144th, 28:57.8) all ran inside the top-150 to give Shawnee State an impressive seven runners inside that area in the NCAA Division I and NCAA Division II-heavy field. Chris Parsons (163rd, 29:43) and Brice Leveck (172nd, 30:06.5) rounded out the list of competitors for the Bears in the main race.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.