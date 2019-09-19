It was a big exciting night Tuesday for the Western Indians volleyball program. Not only did Western earn a 3-1 win to stay in second in the SOC I standings, but a feat of History was made.
Senior Carigan Haggy became the first Indian in Western history to eclipse 1,000 career digs. Tied 21-21 in the second set, Haggy picked up her 29th dig of the night which was also her 1,000th dig of her career.
“It's been a long road to it. I’ve struggled with injuries here and there, and I wasn't sure how it was going to go," Haggy said. "I'm very proud and I’m thankful for my coaches along the way that helped me out and my teammates as well — they have been a big impact on it.”
With a great feat sometimes comes nerves and a little pressure.
“There was a lot of pressure with it. It's hard because nobody in Western High School has ever done this, so to be the first one (is) a lot of pressure. A lot of people (were) talking about it. I was very nervous, but I pulled it out.”
Now with the nerves and pressure gone Haggy can do what she’s best at — digging volleyballs and helping her team win. Coach Jenny Wheeler also commented about Haggy’s big accomplishment.
“Her 1000th dig — we knew it was coming this year — we just didn’t know when. She's definitely put in the time and effort for it, and I'm glad she got to make history at Western and make that accomplishment,” said Wheeler.
Western would go on to take the set 25-21 to even the match with New Boston. In the third set, trailing 21-18, the Indians used a 7-3 scoring run to win the set 25-22. It was all Western in set four as the set was never in doubt as the Indians won it 25-16.
“We started out kind of slow, but I'm really proud that they came together and really fought for the four-set win,” said Wheeler.
Haggy finished the night with 37 digs and now stands at over 1,000 for her career. Haggy also had four kills and an ace. Chelsey Penwell had five kills while Kenzie Ferneau finished with three blocks. Mea Henderson finished with three aces. The Indians will host Portsmouth Notre Dame Thursday and then travel to Piketon on Saturday morning to play in the county quad match.
“I think it's going to build a lot of momentum into the rest of this week's games, and we're ready to come in on fire," said Wheeler. "We still have a lot to work on, but we're preparing tomorrow in practice to have a strong week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.