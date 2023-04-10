Braylon Lamerson hit - Will Armstrong

With Waverly's Will Armstrong catching behind the dish, Eastern's Braylon Lamerson connects on a base hit in Friday's Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup at Waverly High School. 

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Waverly pushed their conference win streak to four games as they defeated Eastern to move to 4-1 in the SOC II on Friday night at Tigertown. Waverly scored seven runs in the second inning and used strong pitching on the mound as they defeated the Eagles 10-0 in six innings.

“We’ve been playing a little better. Hunter Hauck pounded the zone early, and we finally got some runs on the board for him. Our league is tough, and everyone we play is tough so we have to continue to get better,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “In our league, you just go at it everyday, play hard and see what happens.”


