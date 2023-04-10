Waverly pushed their conference win streak to four games as they defeated Eastern to move to 4-1 in the SOC II on Friday night at Tigertown. Waverly scored seven runs in the second inning and used strong pitching on the mound as they defeated the Eagles 10-0 in six innings.
“We’ve been playing a little better. Hunter Hauck pounded the zone early, and we finally got some runs on the board for him. Our league is tough, and everyone we play is tough so we have to continue to get better,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “In our league, you just go at it everyday, play hard and see what happens.”
After Eastern went down in order in the top of the first inning, Jase Hurd tripled with two outs in the bottom half, but Eagles pitcher Dylan Morton came back with a strikeout to end the inning.
Waverly took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Ben Nichols in the bottom of the second inning. Nichols then scored on an error to give Waverly a 2-0 lead. Liam Cross and Jamison Morton scored on a base hit by LT Jordan as the Tigers would lead 4-0. Alex Boles then tallied an RBI single as the Tigers would lead 5-0. Jordan and Boles scored on a double by Jase Hurd as Waverly would lead 7-0 after two innings.
Eastern went down in order in the top of the third inning. Morton would strike out the side in the bottom half of the inning. Braylon Lamerson singled with two outs in the top of the fourth inning for Eastern but would be left stranded.
Waverly took a 8-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Jordan scored on a sacrifice fly by Boles. Tyler Malone struck out the side in the top of the fifth. The Tigers added a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth as they would lead 9-0.
Eric Manley was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the sixth. Christian Smith then singled with a pair of outs to put runners in scoring position. However a groundout would end the threat.
The first two batters in the bottom of the sixth reached base for Waverly. Tanner Nichols then tallied an RBI-single as the Tigers would take the victory 10-0.
“The kids are starting to play with confidence, starting to attack the baseball at the plate. Hopefully we continue that,'' said Noble.
Statistically for Eastern Christian Smith was 1-3 with a single. Braylon Lamerson was also 1-3 with a single. Eric Manly had a stolen base. Dylan Morton tallied six strikeouts in four innings on the mound. Bear Tomlison tallied a strikeout in two innings on the bump.
Leading the way for Waverly was Jase Hurd who went 2-3 with a triple, double and 2 RBIs. LT Jordan was 2-4 with a triple, double and 2 RBIs. Hunter Hauck went 1-2 with a single, while Ben Nichols was 1-2 with a double and RBI. Jamison Morton and Creed Smith both singled. Quinton Hurd was 1-1 with a double. Tanner Nichols went 1-1 at the plate with an RBI.
Hunter Hauck started on the mound for the Tigers collecting 5 strikeouts in three innings. Tyler Malone pitched two innings and had three strikeouts while giving up a hit. Jase Hurd pitched an inning tallying a strikeout and giving up a hit.
“Everyone in the country says get first pitch strikes, but sometimes that’s easier said than done, and tonight we did that and got ahead of the batters and that obviously helps,” Noble said.
Waverly will be back in action Monday hosting Portsmouth West, while Eastern hosts Minford the same evening.
