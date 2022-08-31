COLUMBUS, Ohio – Bo Arnett, Dean of Students/Athletic Administrator of Waverly High School, will begin his second year of a three-year term on the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors when the board gathers in Columbus for its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year this week. Arnett will serve as the Class AAA Representative from the Southeast District.

The OHSAA is the governing body of high school and junior high sports in Ohio. It is a voluntary, non-profit organization that governs 818 high schools and 747 middle schools, which includes approximately 400,000 student-athletes.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments