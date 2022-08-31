COLUMBUS, Ohio – Bo Arnett, Dean of Students/Athletic Administrator of Waverly High School, will begin his second year of a three-year term on the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors when the board gathers in Columbus for its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year this week. Arnett will serve as the Class AAA Representative from the Southeast District.
The OHSAA is the governing body of high school and junior high sports in Ohio. It is a voluntary, non-profit organization that governs 818 high schools and 747 middle schools, which includes approximately 400,000 student-athletes.
Arnett is a 1980 graduate of Waverly High School. He continued his education at Ohio University, where he obtained both his Bachelor of Science in Education and his master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
Arnett began his professional career at Western Local Schools in Latham as a fifth-grade teacher. He later moved into the junior high where he taught science and began his coaching career. Arnett coached various positions in baseball, basketball, track and field and cross country. Arnett led the cross-country team to Western’s first state tournament and also coached the girls basketball team to two sectional titles and one district runner-up, and he was named coach-of-the-year twice in the Southern Hills League and once in District 14.
Arnett is a member of the Southeast District Athletic Administrators Association (SEOIAAA), Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OIAAA) and the National Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA). He was elected to the Southeast District Athletic Board in 2011. He has received several awards, including Southeast Athletic Director of the Year, Citation Award, Meritorious Award and he was elected to the OIAAA Hall of Fame in 2011.
Arnett has also served as a manager for OHSAA tournament for 20 years in the sports of football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.
Bo lives in Waverly with his wife of 37 years, Valerie. They have two grown children: daughter Kaci Kortis (husband Adam) works at the University of Cincinnati, and son Trevor (wife Laura) works as a home inspector. They also have three grandsons, Bo, Theo and Asa.
