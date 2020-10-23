It was a good week for the Pike County varsity volleyball teams, as all four came through with wins in the opening round of sectional tournament action.
On Tuesday evening, the Lady Redstreaks traveled to Chesapeake and came away with a 3-1 victory. On Wednesday, the Waverly Lady Tigers netted a 3-2 triumph over the Logan Elm Braves (see accompanying story by Baden Fuller), and on Thursday night, both Eastern and Western won Division IV sectional titles with Eastern defeating Symmes Valley 3-0 and Western winning over Clay 3-1.
Statistics and recaps from Piketon, Eastern and Western are included in the following sections.
PIKETON
After battling through the ever-challenging Scioto Valley Conference, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks picked up a non-league win over Peebles prior to starting post-season play with a victory at Chesapeake in Division III sectional action.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Piketon defeated Peebles 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23) to get a boost going into the post-season. Statistics from that match provided by SVC Sports Zone (svcsportszone.com) follow.
Kennidy Barker was 24-for-26 serving with 5 aces and 5 digs. Jullia Rockwell recorded 14 digs, and was 24-for-26 in serve receive.
Jazz Lamerson led the way on the net with 17 kills, while serving 14-for-14 with an ace, gave out an assist, and provided 18 digs. Bailey Vulgamore recorded 16 digs, while having a kill, an assist and an ace.
Kennedy Jenkins compiled 5 kills, 2 solo blocks, 1 block assist, one assist and was 19-for-19 serving with 3 aces. Savannah McNelly leveled 9 kills, added 11 digs, gave out one assist and recorded a block. Laney Brown had 4 kills and 3 solo blocks.
Kiley Slone handed out 35 assists while going 19-for-19 serving with 3 aces. Ashlyn Elliott also provided a pair of digs.
Starting tournament play with a long road trip to Chesapeake Tuesday evening, the Lady Redstreaks had an enjoyable ride home after coming away with a 3-1 triumph (22-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21) over the hosting Lady Panthers.
Individually (statistics by svcsportzone.com), Jazz Lamerson piled up 19 kills, 23 digs, 1 solo block, 1 assist block, 1 assist, 3 aces, and was 21-for-23 in serve receive. Kennedy Jenkins leveled 5 kills and 3 solo blocks, along 5 aces and 12 digs. Bailey Vulgamore provided 3 kills, 15 digs, and was 14-of-14 serving with an ace. Laney Brown had 5 kills, 3 solo blocks, and assist block. Savannah McNelly had 2 kills, one assist and 8 digs.
Kiley Slone handed out 30 assists, recorded 1 kill, and served 3 aces. Jullia Rockwell had 15 digs, 2 assists and one ace, while going 21-for-23 in serve receive. Kennidy Barker was 15-for-15 serving, ace, and 5 digs.
With the win, the Lady Redstreaks advanced to the sectional final at Alexander High School where they will meet the second-seeded Lady Spartans at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
EASTERN
After being challenged throughout the season in their Southern Ohio Conference Division II schedule, the Eastern Lady Eagles rewarded themselves with a 3-0 victory (25-21, 25-12, 29-27) and a sectional title at Symmes Valley Thursday evening.
Addison Cochenour led the charge on the net with 14 kills, while adding 11 assists and 7 digs. Andee Lester delivered 11 kills, a pair of blocks and 4 digs. Skylar White contributed five kills, 11 assists and 12 digs. Chloe’ Dixon had 4 kills and 6 digs. Megan Nickell added a kill and a block, while Alexis Clark also had a kill.
Reileigh Potts led the way in digs with 16, while Nickell contributed 9 and Clark provided 2. Potts was also a perfect 19-for-19 in serve receive.
White led the way serving, going 18-for-18 with a pair of aces. Clark was 15-for-15 with two aces as well. Cochenour finished 12-for-12 with an ace.
The sectional title win moves Eastern to 8-15 overall. The Lady Eagles finished 5-11 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They will head to Trimble for a district semifinal contest with the Lady Tomcats on Thursday, Oct. 29. Trimble defeated Racine Southern 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15) to advance.
WESTERN
In terms of Southern Ohio Confence Division I volleyball, Clay finished just ahead of Western in the standings. But in terms of the post-season, the Western Lady Indians were the ultimate victor.
Western used a 3-1 victory (25-9, 24-26, 27-25, 25-18) Thursday night over Clay to secure its first sectional title since the 2017 season, advancing to district semifinal action at South Webster on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. In its sectional final, South Webster defeated Franklin Furnace Green 3-0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-6) to set up the contest.
Western and Clay met twice in SOC I play this year, splitting their contests. Clay won the initial meeting on Sept. 10 at Clay. But when the Lady Panthers came to Latham on Oct. 14, Western was a 3-0 winner.
The Lady Indians started Thursday night’s home tournament game by cruising to a big lead in the opening set behind the serving of senior Paige Davis and sophomore Kenzi Ferneau. Davis served the Lady Indians out to a 10-1 lead. Ferneau and Alyssa Marhoover delivered plays during the run to help and keep it going.
The Lady Panthers broke through for a point before Western senior Mea Henderson delivered a well-placed ball to give the serve to Ferneau. From there, Ferneau served six straight points with kills from Marhoover and Sakayla Beckett helping to push the lead up to 17-2. The rest of the set saw the two teams trade points before Davis finished the win with an ace, 25-9.
In the second set, Ferneau served the Lady Indians out to an early 6-1 advantage. Henderson had the next serving run of five points, pushing Western’s lead up to 15-6. At that point, Clay began to have some success, countering with several short runs to get within three of Western 20-17. The Lady Panthers continued to string points together, moving ahead to take the set 26-24.
In the third set, Clay pushed ahead before Henderson provided another serving run to regain a 9-8 advantage. The set remained close as the two teams tied at 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 before Clay put together a run to go up 22-18. The Lady Indians fought back, claiming back-to-back points to cut the lead down to 22-20. Clay took the next point before Brooklyn Leedy produced a crucial dig to get the serve back for Western. Davis followed with an ace and another point, finished with a dig from Trista Young, tying the game at 23. The teams tied at 24 and 25 before Western finished the win with a pair of serves from Chloe Beekman, 27-25.
The final set saw Western push ahead on a serving run from Ferneau, 5-2. Henderson added to it when she came up in the rotation, serving a pair of aces in a three-point burst, 10-7. The rest of the set saw each team make short runs, but the Lady Indians stayed in front the rest of the way. Henderson had the opportunity to finish the serving in the match, delivering the final three points with Beekman and Beckett adding kills to complete the 25-18 win.
“Their determination to get this win really helped us,” said Western coach Jenny Wheeler. “We had some mistakes, but it showed how bad we wanted this game. We played Clay in a makeup game last week and beat them in three, so that helped motivate the girls. That really gave them some incentive this week.”
Western has played its next opponent, South Webster, as a non-league contest, falling 0-3. Their coach just wants them to give their maximum effort in the next round.
“We did lose (to South Webster) in three (on Oct. 12), but in one set, we went 25-17,” said Wheeler. “So if these girls play the way they know how to play, I think we will shock some people — win or lose. I told them as long as they give effort, they can’t be disappointed in themselves. I’m super proud of them for tonight’s win, so hopefully we see that effort next week.”
