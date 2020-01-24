As first-year members of the larger school division of the Southern Ohio Conference, the Eastern Lady Eagles have been searching for an elusive league win. The wait is over.
Eastern won at Valley Thursday night 45-42 by holding off a furious comeback bid from the Lady Indians.
Defensively, the Lady Eagles held Valley to single =-digit scoring in the first three quarters. But the Lady Indians produced 26 points in the fourth. Eastern scored 17 points to stay ahead, including hitting of 8-of-12 from the line to seal the deal.
In the opening quarter, the Lady Eagles pushed out to an 11-5 advantage with Abby Cochenour scoring 10 of those points. In the second quarter, Eastern increased the lead to 24-9 by outscoring the Lady Indians 13-4. Abby Cochenour produced seven of those points, followed by Andee Lester who was 3-of-4 from the line, and Mackenzie Greene added a bucket.
Defense was still a strong point for the Lady Eagles in the third quarter. Although they only scored four points, they limited Valley to seven. Heading to the final frame, Eastern was ahead 28-16.
Greene, the lone senior, connected on a basket, added a pair of free throws, and fired up a three-pointer to provide seven points for Eastern in the fourth. Abby Cochenour matched her output, adding a basket and five free throws. Lester also had a basket and a free throw, as Eastern held for the 45-42 win.
With the victory, the Lady Eagles improved to 6-12 overall and 1-11 in SOC II play. The Lady Eagles will be back home Monday and will face Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.