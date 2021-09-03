There is no "I" in team.
Coming out of every timeout and huddle during Thursday night's home volleyball game with Paint Valley, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks said, "Family" in unison.
For the Piketon, becoming a team and a family on the volleyball court is a big point of emphasis this year under Head Coach Lori Russell.
"This year we are trying to focus on being better teammates and having the attitude that we are playing as one," said Russell. "We have worked hard to come together and be a team.
During that Thursday evening match with the Lady Bearcats, the teamwork was on display as the Lady Redstreaks made strides in every set versus the visiting Paint Valley Bearcats. Paint Valley ultimately took the win 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-17).
Paint Valley had strong and lanky hitters throughout the rotation, making it a challenge for Piketon to combat.
The first set saw Paint Valley push out to a 5-1 early lead before the Lady Redstreaks could break the serve with a nice play off the net. With Kennedy Jenkins serving, Jazzlyn Lamerson provided a block to cut the lead to 5-3. That was as close as Piketon could come. Piketon was able to win points on kills by Taylor Wagner and Jenkins, but the Lady Bearcats had pushed the lead to 21-8. Piketon's final point of the set came on a strong volley that was finished with a Lamerson kill on an assist from Kiley Slone. Paint Valley took the next three points for the 25-9 win.
Piketon won the first point of the second set and then doubled it with a block from Jenkins. However, Paint Valley countered with six unanswered points. After a timeout, Piketon came cut the lead down to two, 6-4, on a kill from Savannah McNelly and a service point from Wagner. Then Paint Valley took off again, adding eight more points to go up 12-4. Piketon was able to trim the deficit back to four, 15-11, with some scrappy play that included kills from Lamerson and Wagner. Paint Valley countered to push the lead to 10, going on to win 25-14.
With Slone serving to open the third set, Piketon moved out to a 4-0 lead. Despite Paint Valley trying to counter early, the Lady Streaks maintained their advantage, staying ahead until 9-8. The Lady Bearcats followed with a run of eight straight points to go up 16-9. Piketon began its final rally on Laney Brown's serve, using kills from Jenkins and McNelly to trim the lead down to two, 16-14. Paint Valley then worked to pull away for the final time, taking the set 25-17 to end the match.
Fatigue could be a factor for the Lady Redstreaks early in the season.
"We're a small team. We only have eight role players. Some of our girls are playing all the way around the rotation. The other girls on the bench, who played on the J.V. team, are there if we need them," said Russell.
"Serve receive is where we struggle. We need to improve our passing so our setter can get the ball where the hitters need it. We've improved a lot already. We will start winning some sets. We just have to keep pushing hard."
Statistically, Lamerson had an all-around game, ending her night with 6 kills, 4 blocks, 15 digs and an 18-for-18 effort in serve receive. Wagner followed with 4 kills, 11 digs and was 10-for-10 in serve receive.
Slone provided 20 assists and was 12-for-12 serving. Addison Johnson was 6-for-7 in serve receive and had 3 digs. Libero Ashlyn Elliott recorded 13 digs.
On the front row, Jenkins finished with 5 kills and 4 blocks, McNelly had 5 kills and 3 blocks, and Laney Brown provided 4 blocks and 5 digs.
Piketon opened the season by entertaining the always strong Adena Lady Warriors, who are seemingly always at the top of the Scioto Valley Conference standings. Adena took the win 3-0 (25-17, 25-4, 25-10).
For Piketon, Jazzlyn Lamerson and Kennedy Jenkins recorded 7 kills each, followed by Savannah McNelly with 6. Kennedy and McNelly both recorded 3 blocks, while Laney Brown provided 1.
Senior setter Kiley Slone handed out 22 assists. She also led the team in digs with 10, followed by Lamerson (8) and Elliott (7).
The next game on the schedule for Piketon is Tuesday at Westfall, followed by a Thursday matchup at Southeastern.
