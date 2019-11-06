Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 94-1,047, 7 TDs; Dillion Mattox 79-601, 9 TDs; Wyatt Hines 67-372, 5 TDs; Tyler Hanshaw 22-210, 1 TD.
Passing: Wyatt Hines 81-for-126 for 1,382 yards, 15 TDs, 8 INTs; Dillion Mattox 18-for-30, 222 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; Logan Clemmons 0-for-1, 1 INT; Chase Carter 0-for-3, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 46-903, 10 TDs; Devon Conley 20-349, 4 TDs; Gage Denny 10-163, 5 TDs; Dillion Mattox 6-61; Bryce Myers 6-26, 1 TD; Tyler Hanshaw 4-29, 1 TD; Chase Carter 1-8.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 94, Kyle Beasley 62, Tyler Hanshaw 43, K.J. Reinsmith 38, Dillion Mattox 37, Chase Carter 34, Jake Tribby 29, Malik Harris 29, Michael Cantrell 19, Bryce Myers 19, Coltan Denny 16, Devon Conley 9, Damian Hall 8, Jacob Johnson 5, Chance Adkins 2, Gage Denny 3, Alex Jones 2, Wyatt Hines 2, Austin Daniels 2.
Tackles for loss: Logan Clemmons 18, Kyle Beasley 13, Michael Cantrell 5, Tyler Hanshaw 5, Malik Harris 3, Jake Tribby 4, Dillion Mattox 3, K.J. Reinsmith 1, Coltan Denny 1, Chase Carter 1.
Sacks: Michael Cantrell 1, Logan Clemmons 1, Kyle Beasley 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1, Jake Tribby 1.
Forced Fumbles: Tyler Hanshaw 3, Kyle Beasley 1, Malik Harris 1, Dillion Mattox 1, Chase Carter 1, K.J. Reinsmith 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Dillion Mattox 1, Damian Hall 1, Chase Carter 1.
Interceptions: Logan Clemmons 2, Gage Denny 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1, Kyle Beasley 1, Bryce Myers 1, Devon Conley 1, Chase Carter 1.
Kick Return TD: Logan Clemmons 1.
Return Yards: Logan Clemmons 534
Blocked Punt: Logan Clemmons 1, Malik Harris 1.
Scoring: Logan Clemmons - 18 TDs and 9 conversions for 126 points; Dillion Mattox - 11 TDs for 66 points; Devon Conley - 5 TDs and 1 conversion reception for 32 points; Gage Denny - 5 TDs for 30 points; Wyatt Hines - 5 TDs for 30 points; Tyler Hanshaw - 2 TDs and 3 conversion rushes for 18 points; Chase Carter - 8 point-after kicks for 8 points; Bryce Myers - 1 TD for 6 points.
