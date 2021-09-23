The men's cross country program at Shawnee State, in the first of its two meets Friday in scheduled events throughout the Midwest and Mid-South regions of the United States, got strong efforts from Logan Boggs, Eric Hacker, Philip Evory and Ethan LaFon en route to finishing 11th out of 17 teams in the Cedarville, Ohio-based event.
Boggs, who led the 10 SSU runners who took part in the event, finished 63rd by running a 28:36.5 to head up the Bears' output. Hacker followed with a 71st place showing, collecting a 28:46.5 to finish just eight spots and 10 seconds back of Boggs. Evory, who finished 79th, placed another eight spots back with his 29:01.6 in the 8K race, while LaFon notched a 95th place finish with his 29:34 in the event.
Zach Sharrock and TJ Hoggard, who finished 158th and 160th, ran marks of 31:29.7 and 31:32.8 while Matthew Rauch finished 177th with a 32:10.8 and Mason Blizzard 187th with a 32:40.4. Kooper Keen's 33:39.1, which put the freshman in 200th place, and Jacob Beyer's 36:12.4, which put the Cincinnati native in 220th position, rounded out the Shawnee State showing in Cedarville.
