For the first time since the 2018-2019 season the Piketon Lady Redstreaks will finish with a winning season.
Despite Logan Elm hitting 10 threes and having a late fourth quarter surge to cut the Redstreaks' lead to one with 8.1 left in regulation, Piketon was able to hold on for a 54-51 victory to improve to 12-3 on the season Wednesday evening at home.
“It was a great win. That's (Logan Elm) a good scrappy team. They’re short handed, they’re young, they play hard, and they made 10 threes,'' said Piketon coach Jason Taylor after the win. “We weathered the storm, and we went on a stretch there where we were up eight points. I told the girls we’re going to run our forty-wide. Our girls think it’s a stall, and it’s not a stall, just a different way to run our offense.”
It was a little bit of a slow start to begin the game, as Logan Elm led 3-2 with 4:54 left in the opening quarter. Piketon then used a 7-0 run to take a 9-3 lead before Kennedy Jenkins hit a jumper with 1:28 left in the first to push the Redstreaks' lead to 13-8. Piketon would lead 17-8 after the first quarter.
After leading 22-15 with 4:51 left in the second quarter Piketon would take their largest lead of the night at 28-15. The Braves would then end the half on a 5-1 run, cutting the Piketon lead to 29-20 at the half.
Logan Elm scored the first five points of the second half to get within four, 29-25. Natalie Cooper then answered on the other end with a three-point play to push the Redstreaks' lead to 32-25. Piketon then went back up by double digits midway though the third, but a Braves triple cut Piketon’s lead back to single digits 38-31 with 3:18 left in the third. Behind scoring from Jenkins, Jazzlyn Lamerson and Cooper, Piketon took a 46-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Kennedy Jenkins played like a beast tonight, Jazz Lamerson played great tonight, and Natalie (Cooper) did her thing,” said Taylor.
Piketon took a 48-36 lead early in the fourth quarter. Logan Elm then cut the lead back to single digits 48-40 with 6:39 left in the game. That lead would remain with 4:20 left. The Braves then used a 6-2 surge to cut the lead to 50-46 with 1:41 left in regulation. Abrial Johnson then hit a pair of free throws to put the Redstreaks up 52-48 with just seconds remaining. However Logan Elm connected on their tenth trifecta of the game with 8.1 left in regulation to make it 52-51. Jenkins found Cooper for a bucket with time expiring to seal the 54-51 victory for the Redstreaks.
“We panicked about the last five minutes, and I said to the girls, 'You’ve been in tight games before. It's nothing new,' and they did a great job overcoming it. Abrial Johnson hit free throws. That wins ball games,” Taylor said.
Statistically for the Redstreaks, Natalie Cooper led with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Kennedy Jenkins also finished with 15 points along with nine rebounds. Jazzlyn Lamerson was also in double figures with 14 points and had seven steals. Abrial Johnson scored eight points and Isabella Dean finished with two.
Piketon was 22-48 from the field and connected on two triples. The Redstreaks were 8-16 from the free throw line and finished with 28 rebounds. Twelve of those rebounds were offensively. Piketon had 11 steals and forced 21 Logan Elm turnovers.
Piketon will now host Southeastern in SVC action Friday night and Adena on Tuesday.
“We learn from it, especially in the aspect of situation, up 10, how much time, and stuff like that," Taylor said. "Just basketball stuff ... You can’t simulate it. You can’t coach it. You just have to experience it, and I think that was a great experience tonight.”
