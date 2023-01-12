For the first time since the 2018-2019 season the Piketon Lady Redstreaks will finish with a winning season.

Despite Logan Elm hitting 10 threes and having a late fourth quarter surge to cut the Redstreaks' lead to one with 8.1 left in regulation, Piketon was able to hold on for a 54-51 victory to improve to 12-3 on the season Wednesday evening at home. 


